Spring Shoes: One Awesome Lookbook

Some of us are just recovering from the weekend’s festivities, and the streets of New York City are still overflowing with the dirty, icy slush of winter. However, I have already begun to glitter my daydreams with springtime sunshine. Not even my beloved new cashmere Burberry coat can keep me from wishing for 70-degree days and bare legs! For my fellow cabin fever sufferers, medicate your winter woes with Solestrucks Weekender Lookbook for Spring/Summer 2011. Indulge in the delicious buffet of eye candy as platform wedges, chunky heels and sleek rain boots prance across your screen. With the mission, “to rid the world of ugly shoes one pair at a time,” Solestruck is obviously no ordinary shoe store.

Solestruck offers a drool-inducing selection of footwear, with brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Dolce Vita, tailored to the youthful, trendy shopper. Unlike other online shoe retailers, Solestruck is a small and intimate company, boasting a unique ability to relate to its customers. You dont get lost in endless options and overwhelming advanced searches here rather, it feels like youre walking into your favorite local shoe boutique.