Spring Shoes: Heavy Machine Is The Future Of Fashionable Footwear

In a sort of Marni meets the year 3065 way, Heavy Machineshoes are chic, futuristic, colorful and uber creative. Established in 2009 by Michelle Wu and Yoyo Pan, the goal was to “make it easy for women to walk, run or soar, on any occasion.

The girls’ Spring 2011 collection counts some out-of-the-box inspirations, including, but not limited to: the unique lines of a retro bathtub, the strength of a ninja, and the vivid colors of a childs mechanical toy.

That sense of play comes through in each of Heavy Machine’s designs, built to be worn, not suffered in. Are you ready for the future? Click through and find out.