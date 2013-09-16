Spring Shoe Porn: 50 Lust-Worthy Pairs Straight From the Fashion Week Runways

We may spend a lot of time talking about the runway fashion during New York Fashion Week, but it’s important to remember one element of each look that’s often the most lust-worthy component: the shoes. While everyone’s favorite accessory often gets plenty of attention in our everyday lives (and, ahem, in street style photographs), shoes are often hard to capture on a runway—easily eclipsed by a jaw-dropping gown or a slinky, minimalist look.
Never fear, footwear fans! We combed through hundreds of runway shots from Fashion Week and found 50 absolutely incredible pairs of shoes that are worth a double take. From Alexander Wang’s sky-high rubberized Mary Janes (in pastel blue!) to Mara Hoffman’s striking ballet-inspired sandals in her trademark vivid colors,here are some of the shoes worth drooling over. Start making your spring shopping lists now!
Click through the gallery to see them all! Be advised: heart palpitations may occur.
Alexander Wang's rubberized, 90s-inspired Mary Janes were a popular favorite of the New York Fashion Week Spring 2014 runways.
Mara Hoffman went with a vivid blue suede sandal to complement her wildly colored Spring 2014 collection.
Jason Wu featured sleek, barely-there nude sandals to add a dose of sexy to his classic collection.
Michael Kors partook of the snakeskin shoe trend in a major way: sky-high almost-wedge ankle strap pumps.
For the Marc by Marc Jacobs show, the designer took his love of the sneaker to the next level with metallic snakeskin.
Rebecca Minkoff had an interesting take on the gladiator shoe trend, adding a dose of neon to the popular style.
Maison Martin Margiela's MM6 runway show included these subtle but striking penny loafers in a transluscent rubber.
Prabal Gurung offset his colorful Spring 2014 collection understated-yet-chic strappy sandals.
Rag & Bone's chic lavender creations were a standout shoe showing.
Proenza Schouler capped off their largely black-and-white collection with sleek, sky-high strappy sandals.
Victoria Beckham walked physics-defying creations down her runway.
Adidas' sporty Y3 line showed fearless mustard green foam wedges down the runway.
Aussie label Zimmermann took their circus-inspired theme to another level with these strappy heels.
Altuzarra's classic strappy black pump turned heads on the runway for its timeless look and incredibly skinny stiletto heel.
BCBGMAXAZRIA presented some of the more wearable shoe styles, including this chunky sandal that we would love to add to our spring wardrobe.
Badgley Mischka's patterned strappy sandal makes us dream of long summer nights dancing and sipping cocktails. But maybe it's just us.
True to his hipster-chic vibe, Phillip Lim walked some ultra-stylish cutout loafers down his runway.
Another very wearable style came from Theyskens Theory, who showed these chunky ankle-strap sandals.
A very colorful version of the chunky sandal trend appeared on the VPL runway.
Calvin Klein's bifurcated chunky stilettos have us lusting for summer.
Derek Lam's gray, black, and nude strappy sandals can add a dose of chic to any foot.
DKNY's 25th anniversary collection made a strong showing in the shoe department, including these ankle-strap snakeskin wedges.
Meanwhile, Donna Karan New York featured this strappy silhouette we absolutely love, including an on-trend metallic heel.
Edun showed these futuristic strappy sandals.
Emerson had some of the most fun-loving shoes of any designer brand, including these colorful striped Oxfords.
Another strong shoe from Emerson: a neon cap-toe Oxford with corresponding stitching.
Helmut Lang's super-sexy creations featured a welcome low heel and thick black elastic straps.
One of our favorite shoe showings came courtesy of Jenni Kayne, who showed these strappy, pointy-toed, metallic-capped flats. We want these immediately.
Bibhu Mohapatra showed these wave-inspired, black-and-white peep toe creations.
The paint-splattered, forward-thrusting heels at the Jeremy Scott show somehow also managed to be the ultimate in sex appeal.
DVF, ever the unabashedly feminine designer, stuck to what she knows best: über-high, colorful platform sandals.
Yigal Azrouel's plunging mesh creations had tongues wagging at his show.
Thom Browne put his zombie brides in high-heeled, cobalt-stained Oxfords. With ruffle socks, of course!
Another winner in the flat category: Concept Korea's metallic chunky sandals.
Hervé Léger's power girls walked down the runway in these architectural, chunky platforms.
Another mesh heel came down the runway at J. Mendel, this time in a more colorful iteration.
Carmen Marc Valvo's beehive-inspired sandals had the runway audience all abuzz.
Marissa Webb took part in the strappy sandal trend in a pretty unique way.
Another flat winner: Karen Walker's metallic Oxfords.
J.Crew's shoe collaboration with Sophia Webster was without a doubt one of the most popular topics during NFYW.
These flatform, basket-weave sneakers at Alice + Olivia were one of the most divisive shoe designs shown during NYFW. You either love 'em or hate 'em.
Christian Siriano walked fancy-free fringe pumps down his runway.
Dennis Basso's strappy, wavy sandals in a pop of orange earned a spot on our spring shopping list.
Diesel's all-white strappy, studded creations were one of the few ankle boots to walk the runways, and a strong showing at that.
The big winner in the flats category: Honor's strappy, reflective pointers.
Jeremy Laing's slip-on, cutout wedges are simply amazing.
Kenneth Cole cut out the heel from these severely pointed ankle boots to amp up the sex appeal in a very creative way.
Lela Rose's barely-there suede pumps in turquoise were simple and chic.
Nanette Lepore made a colorful, spunky statement with these thick-soled heels in mixed prints.
Monique Lhuillier's studded, strappy nude sandals were particularly stunning with red-tipped toes.