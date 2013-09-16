Spring Shoe Porn: 50 Lust-Worthy Pairs Straight From the Fashion Week Runways

We may spend a lot of time talking about the runway fashion during New York Fashion Week, but it’s important to remember one element of each look that’s often the most lust-worthy component: the shoes. While everyone’s favorite accessory often gets plenty of attention in our everyday lives (and, ahem, in street style photographs), shoes are often hard to capture on a runway—easily eclipsed by a jaw-dropping gown or a slinky, minimalist look.

Never fear, footwear fans! We combed through hundreds of runway shots from Fashion Week and found 50 absolutely incredible pairs of shoes that are worth a double take. From Alexander Wang’s sky-high rubberized Mary Janes (in pastel blue!) to Mara Hoffman’s striking ballet-inspired sandals in her trademark vivid colors,here are some of the shoes worth drooling over. Start making your spring shopping lists now!

Click through the gallery to see them all! Be advised: heart palpitations may occur.