5 Extremely Versatile Shoe Trends Guaranteed To Start Spring On The Right Foot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While “the most wonderful time of year” is usually associated with the month of December, I think it should be dedicated to the beginning of spring. In my opinion, being able to wear whatever spring shoe trends I want without fear of my feet freezing, is worthy of some major recognition.

Even if the beauty of spring won’t get the holiday celebration it deserves, your spring shoes will certainly get some compliments. This season’s trends include something for every style so you won’t have to conform to the “that girl” or “minimalist” aesthetic in order to participate.

On the wilder side, statement boots (think animal print and glitter) and ultra-colorful heels are vying for a front-row spot on your shoe rack. These styles are a great way to play up a neutral wardrobe without buying lots of new pieces.

If you’re into the classics, you’ll love that high-top Converse are making a comeback along with Birkenstocks. I’m honestly not sure why or how either one of these shoes ever went out of style because they look effortlessly cool with everything.

And finally, sky-high platform heels will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. If wedding invites have started to roll in, you’ll want a pair of platform heels for a few reasons. First, you’ll be the best-dressed guest at the wedding. Second, you’ll have a leg up against the competition to catch the bouquet. Keep reading for the five trends that will put a little extra spring in your step.

Colorful Heels

Sheena Sandal

With the sudden influx of dopamine dressing and monochrome suit wearing, it was only a matter of time before our toes tapped in on the fun. Colorful heels are going to be the shoe of the spring for the office, happy hours, brunch and they’ll even last you all the way through the wedding season. This pair of blue heels is relatively simple but makes a statement with a solid bright hue. They can be paired with a simple black dress, jeans or something equally as colorful—the options are endless.

That So ’70s Sneakers

All Star ’70s High Top Sneakers

Get ready to say hello to high tops again! The classic sneaker style is back and ready to be worn with literally everything you own. Sporty sneaker styles like New Balance and Asics have been in the spotlight for the last few years with little competition. The return of high tops means that sporty shoes are moving in a sleeker direction (let’s take a moment to collectively remember the massive Balenciaga dad shoes). This classic black pair of converse can do no wrong.

Comfy Clogs

Boston Soft Clog

Spring calls for impromptu walks and longer lunch breaks which means you’ll need an easy pair of shoes to slide on. Clogs have made a major comeback in many different forms: platform, wood, shearling or rubber variations are all fair game this season. This pair of leather Birkenstock clogs have been having a moment amongst the fashion girlies on TikTok ever since Kendall Jenner wore them in an Instagram picture. I recently purchased this pair and can attest that they’re worth the hype.

Party Platforms

Lace-Up Platform Sandal

If you’ve kept up with the recent fashion week trends, you’ll know that insanely tall platform heels have been all over the runway and in street style pics. The sky-high style was made popular by Versace and now it seems like everyone wants to stand a few inches taller. These heels will make your legs look miles long and pair perfectly with a mini skirt. While they may be a little much for return-to-office, they are the best confidence booster for a night out. The Versace pair make a great investment piece or this strappy version from Zara does the trick.

Statement Boots

Animal Print Heeled Leather Boots

When I think of boots I picture black leather and lug soles, elements that create an everyday staple. While that style is great and absolutely necessary, it’s time to switch things up. Statement boots are the best way to make sure you’re showing up in style this spring. They can be animal print (zebra is particularly cool), bedazzled or metallic embossed leather—as long as your steps stand out, you’ve got the trend down. This pair of heeled boots from Zara comes in three different prints so you can pick your faux-fur fighter.