Spring Shoe Mania, All In One Lookbook

I have to admit, I more or less live at Solestrucks site seriously, Im about two steps away from making it my homepage. The online shoe store is a mecca for all those with a penchant for platforms or a weakness for wedges, myself helplessly included.

After the en masse of footwear trends that spring brought to the fashion scene in full force, havent we all been dying for an update to our shoe closet? Or maybe we’re just wishing we even had a closet exclusively for shoes? Needless to say, I am on cloud nine with the release of the latest Solestruck lookbook: The Checklist.

Are you into the flat-form craze? Maybe neon is your thing. Or maybe you like flat-forms that are neon. Ill take the Matiko color-block wedge in a size 8, please and thank you! Click through the slideshow to see Solestrucks list of summer staples.