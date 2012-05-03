It’s The Time Of The Season: The 25 Most Popular Bathing Suit Moments Captured On Film & TV

Here’s the thing about spring: it’s here one second, gone the next. We love the teasing of the weather that promises short skirts, sandals, our first swimsuit bare-all and a lot of margaritas. But just when we find the perfect balance of the tights-with-a-sundress look, it’s straight up balmy outside. Le sigh.
That’s the funny thing: we love looking forward to the season while we sit under our blankets in the full flush of winter but then it’s here and poof, gone the next. So, what can we do to slow down and enjoy the time in a blur of happy hours and Sunday brunches? Great question. While some of us (ahem, yours truly) are getting lost in boutiques still on the pursuit of the perfect pair of denim, we took a more cultural approach.
We decided to review some of our favorite film and TV moments and count down some of the best spring sessions (and obviously major bathing suit moments) we could get our little accessorized hands on. Click through the slideshow above to check out what we’re exchanging a day of brunching for!
What are your favorite moments? Tell us in the comments section below and don’t forget to register as a user to share your own springtime inspirations on your mood board!
Rachel McAdams in The Notebook.
Photo:
Photo Credit: New Line Cinema/
Phoebe Cates in Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Photo:
Photo Credits: Universal Pictures/
Bridgette Bardot in And God Created Woman
Photo:
Photo Credit: Atlantis Films/Pictorial Parade/Courtesy of Getty Images/
Micheline Bernardini wearing the first bikini, 1946. Come on, we had to throw it in there.
Photo:
photo credit: Retronaut/
Pamela Anderson in the hit TV series Baywatch
Photo:
Picture Credit: http://www.film.com/photos/pamela-anderson-2/attachment/pamela-anderson-in-b aywatch /
Gwyneth Paltrow in The Talented Mr. Ripley.
Photo:
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures/
Ursula Andress' white belted bikini in 1967 James Bond flick is nothing short of sassy beachwear.
Photo:
Picture Credit: Rex Features/
Grace Kelly in High Society
Photo:
Photo Credit: MGM/
Jessica Alba in Into the Blue
Photo:
Photo Credit:Sony Pictures/
Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.
Photo:
Photo Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)/
Halle Berry in Die Another Day.
Photo:
Photo Credit: MGM/
Raquel Welch in One Million Years B.C.
Photo:
Photo Credit: Hammer Film Productions/
Farrah Fawcett in Charlie's Angels
Photo:
Photo Credit:Globe Photos/
Deborah Kerr in From Here to Eternity.
Photo:
Photo Credit:Columbia Pictures Corporation/
Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider.
Photo:
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures/
Elizabeth Taylor in Suddenly, Last Summer.
Photo:
Photo Credit:Columbia Pictures Corporation/
Kate Bosworth in Blue Crush
Photo:
Photo Credit:Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection/
Photo:
Photo Credit:Everett Collection/
Salma Hayek Pinault in From Dusk Till Dawn
Photo:
Photo Credit:Dimension Films/ Courtesy: Everett Collection/
Jessica Simpson in The Dukes of Hazzard.
Photo:
Photo Credit:David Buchan/Sam Wordley/
Keira Knightley in Atonement
Photo:
Photo Credit: Scope Features/
Claudine Auger in Thunderball
Photo:
Photo Credit: Eon Productions/
Nicollette Sheridan in The Sure Thing
Photo:
Photo Credit:Monument Pictures/
Annette Funicello in Beach Party
Photo:
Photo Credit: American International Pictures (AIP)/
Tara Reid in The Big Lebowski.
Photo:
Photo Credit: Polygram Filmed Entertainment/