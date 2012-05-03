It’s The Time Of The Season: The 25 Most Popular Bathing Suit Moments Captured On Film & TV

Here’s the thing about spring: it’s here one second, gone the next. We love the teasing of the weather that promises short skirts, sandals, our first swimsuit bare-all and a lot of margaritas. But just when we find the perfect balance of the tights-with-a-sundress look, it’s straight up balmy outside. Le sigh.

That’s the funny thing: we love looking forward to the season while we sit under our blankets in the full flush of winter but then it’s here and poof, gone the next. So, what can we do to slow down and enjoy the time in a blur of happy hours and Sunday brunches? Great question. While some of us (ahem, yours truly) are getting lost in boutiques still on the pursuit of the perfect pair of denim, we took a more cultural approach.

We decided to review some of our favorite film and TV moments and count down some of the best spring sessions (and obviously major bathing suit moments) we could get our little accessorized hands on. Click through the slideshow above to check out what we’re exchanging a day of brunching for!

What are your favorite moments? Tell us in the comments section below and don’t forget to register as a user to share your own springtime inspirations on your mood board!