Spring Scarves Are Definitely a Thing, and Honestly, I Want Them All

Spring scarves sound inherently oxymoronic. Because scarves are a last-ditch effort to protect ourselves from frigid winter weather. We delay shopping—and honestly, wearing—them until things have grown so dire our necks are practically begging for help. By this logic, spring scarves shouldn’t exist—because really, whose neck is cold during the spring? The thing is, spring is a more temperate season than many of us give it credit for. In the rush to embrace warm weather, we forget that spring, well, isn’t always that warm. In fact, the reality involves temperatures closer to 40 degrees than to 80—meaning spring scarves are very much on the sartorial menu.

Spring scarves are, of course, different from winter scarves in a couple key ways. For one thing, they’re far less drab. No matter what the weather’s doing, spring is still a season filled with blooming flowers, vibrant palettes and other generally exciting, fresh vibes. Our go-to winter blacks, navies and charcoals would put a serious damper on a season that’s otherwise pretty saturated in tone. Another difference? Spring scarves are a little lighter-weight than winter options. Spring might get chilly, but it doesn’t usually get that cold. We’re talking light jacket—maybe light coat—weather, not a full-blown puffer-coat-and-snow-boot situation. Given this, spring scarves are breezier, more breathable and smaller than the fabric shields we layer over our clothes in the wintertime.

And 2019’s spring scarf collection is exactly as delightful as you’d expect. Floral prints are on the menu. So are fun-colored bandanas. And silk scarves in every bold pattern imaginable. So the next time your neck grows cold in the spring breeze, don’t fret—there’s a spring scarf for that. In fact, there are a bunch, and I’m sure they’d all play well with your ensemble.

1. Printed Pleated Scarf, $17.90 at Zara

Is this not exactly what comes to mind when someone says “spring scarf”?

2. Vintage Basic Bandana, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Bandanas started picking up steam in 2018, and they’re still (clearly) going strong in 2019.

3. Pleated Colorblock Scarf, $49 at & Other Stories

This colorblock scarf would look as great at the office as it would on your next getaway.

4. Positano Paisley Printed Bandana, $28 at Free People

A bandana with a bit of a twist.

5. Cotton Print Bandana, $10 at Urban Outfitters

It’s basically impossible to say no to pastel gingham in the springtime.

6. Darla Printed Scarf, $38 at Free People

This longline scarf will look great with blazers and drop-waist dresses, alike.

7. Leopard Print Scarf, $49 at & Other Stories

A leopard print scarf with actual leopards on it.

8. Chan Luu Neckerchief, $35 at Shopbop

Another bandana—because honestly, one might not be enough.

9. St. Piece Joyce Floral Silk Scarf, $250 at Anthropologie

Florals and stripes and chic colors—oh my.

10. Moroccan Tile Print Bandana, $28 at Free People

Absolutely stunning (and way less expensive than it looks).

11. Flecked Mini Silk Scarf, $10 at Urban Outfitters

A new take on animal prints.

12. Lyonne Multi-Handkerchief Scarf, $15 at Lulus

Sure to stun in your next travel ‘gram.

13. Tie-Dye Printed Scarf, $29.90 at Zara

Tie-dye is set to be huge this spring, so it’s little surprise it’s trickled into the realm of scarves.

14. Rebecca Minkoff Love Stripe Bandana, $38 at Shopbop

So bright it might put a smile on your face every time you look at it.

15. Secret Garden Print Triangle Scarf, $18 at Free People

In case you prefer your florals with a bit of an all-black-everything vibe.

16. Isabel Marant Zila Scarf, $545 at Shopbop

Winter in silhouette, spring in palette—a perfect transitional piece.

17. Painterly Patchwork Scarf, $28 at Anthropologie

Polka dots and florals in a single scarf? Um, yes please.

18. Poppy Seed Scarf, $12 at Lulus

Your dad’s favorite necktie, rendered in scarf form.

19. Tory Burch Keepsake Neckerchief, $78 at Shopbop

Because blue and orange is a seriously underrated color combo.

20. Kate Spade New York Wild Bouquet Silk Oblong Scarf, $148 at Shopbop

Flowers, flowers and more flowers.

21. Secret Garden Print Triangle Scarf, $18 at Free People

Layer this over your favorite floral pieces for a seriously maximalist take on the season.

22. Clemence Striped Scarf, $198 at Anthropologie

A lightweight blanket scarf—AKA what spring dreams are made of.

23. Dixie Printed Neck Tie, $28 at Free People

Dainty enough to wear well into summer.

24. Jungle Print Scarf, $39 at & Other Stories

Why yes, that is a monkey by the grapes.

25. Franco Ferrari Amos Geometric Scarf, $288 at Shopbop

A great go-to, especially if you’re not into the whole neck scarf thing.

26. Cotton Print Bandana, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Fruit and gingham in the same scarf? My spring-loving heart can’t handle it.

27. Harvest Blooms Scarf, $48 at Anthropologie

Easy to toss over anything.

