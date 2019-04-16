Consider This Your Excuse to Buy All the Spring Sandals Your Heart Desires

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s not beat around the bush here: Spring shoe shopping is fun. Even for me, someone who basically never shops shoes, no matter the season. Spring gives our feet a break from the cavernous snow boots they’ve been inhabiting for months on end, and invites our toes out into the sunlight. And it’s only fair that our precious feet to get to make their seasonal debut in some cute AF spring sandals, heels or flats, right?

As someone who values function about as much as fashion, spring sandals are my sartorial bread and butter once the temperatures warm up on a consistent basis. My footwear repertoire is pretty pared down; sandals for hot days, sneakers for cool ones, boots for cold ones and snow boots for really cold ones. I own one pair for each weather situation, and that’s it. (Marie Kondo would be so proud.)

Needless to say, when it comes time to replace one of those go-tos, a lot of effort and energy is involved. I’m about to depend on these spring sandals—and depend on them hard. They have to be comfy enough to wear on the daily, cute enough to elevate any outfit I assemble and versatile enough to take me anywhere. My spring sandals bar is pretty damn high—but I can honestly say, there’s a veritable plethora of spring sandals on offer that meet my standards and that I’d be legitimately psyched to slip my feet into this season.

1. Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal, $40 at Urban Outfitters

Birkenstock’s have a somewhat fraught reputation, but I’m becoming increasingly convinced of their worth each time I see them. Stock up on a statement pair in pink or blue—or opt for a lower-key white or gray, instead.

2. River Island Woven Gladiator Sandal, $72 at ASOS

Surprisingly versatile, for a pair of statement shoes.

3. BC FOOtwear For You Sandal, $45 at Urban Outfitters

Um yes, I’m very into the enduring jelly sandal trend. Was my infatuation that obvious?

4. Dr. Martens Blair Sandal, $125 at Urban Outfitters

Definitely my favorite of the bunch. Chunky enough to add a little weight to any outfit I’ve thrown together—and they look cozy AF.

5. Cross-Strap Rope Sliders, $56 at ASOS

So cute you might catch yourself staring at your feet all day.

6. Asya Sandal, $178 at Free People

A surefire way to add a little flair to any spring look.

7. BC Footwear On a Pedestal Ankle-Strap Sandals, $79 at Lulus

Because you shouldn’t have to choose between tan and black if you don’t want to.

8. Lake House Slingback Sandal, $100 at Free People

Part slide, part sandal—all cute.

9. Indio Carabiner Slide Rope Teva, $180 at Free People

A look.

10. Clays Wrap Sandal, $72 at Free People

The most delicate black sandals you’ll ever lay eyes on.

11. Bernardo Tara Fringe Sandals, $225 at Anthropologie

Definitive proof flip-flops can, in fact, be cute.

12. Original Universal Maressa Teva, $50 at Free People

The perfect sandal for festival season—or, you know, day-to-day wear.

13. Leather Studded Flat Sandals, $44.50 at ASOS

Another favorite of mine. (Seeing a pattern, here?) These would pair well with any look, and they’re sure to fit seamlessly into any setting. That’s the kind of versatility a gal deserves in a spring shoe.

14. Raquel Allegra x Pedro Garcia Kaname Sandal, $395 at Revolve

The words “flip-flop” and “chic” are no longer mutually exclusive.

15. Big You Up Platform Sandals, $30 at Nasty Gal

These chunky platform sandals are everywhere this season, and I couldn’t be more into the retro-comfy aesthetic.

16. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Layla Sandal, $168 at Revolve

Because pom-poms are too delightful to pass up.

17. Piper Leopard Print Slide Sandals, $23 at Lulus

A super-chic take on the enduring Birkenstock—ahem, slide—trend.

18. RAYE Island Sandal, $128 at Revolve

The most adorable way to do embellished footwear.

19. Rocket Dog Lil Platform Sandal, $40 at Urban Outfitters

Turn heads—because you can.

20. Carmen Birkenstock, $120 at Free People

OK, I’d live in these.

21. Alias Mae Minnie Slide, $126 at Revolve

Add inches without sacrificing comfort in these hyper-hip slides.

22. Meher Kakalia Bubulina Slide Sandals, $255 at Anthropologie

A slide sure to pair beautifully with your favorite travel clothes.

23. RAYE Devon Sandal, $160 at Revolve

Comfy, versatile, cute—what’s not to love?

24. Tahiti Beaded Sandal, $128 at Free People

Not ashamed to admit these sandals are cooler than I am.

25. Fitchy Leather Multi-Strap Mules, $48 at ASOS

All the strappy chic appeal of stilettos, with all the low-key comfort of mules.

26. Qupid Strappy Faux Suede Sandals, $18 at Forever 21

Sure to add a dose of fun to any ensemble.

27. Corby Nubuck Flat Sandals, $19 at Lulus

A sandal for the strap-averse.

28. Chaco Chromatic Sandal, $105 at Urban Outfitters

Say what you will about Chacos—they’re super comfy.

29. Steve Madden Lashes Jewel Slider Sandal, $56 at ASOS

Because it wouldn’t be a StyleCaster shoe roundup without at least one extra AF option.

30. Beek Dove Sandals, $280 at Anthropologie

A versatile sandal with just enough flair to keep things fun.

31. RAYE Lillian Slide, $54 at Revolve

Sure to play as well with your sexiest maxi as they will with your laziest tee-and-jeans combo.

32. Fadey Chunky Jelly Flat Sandals, $23 at ASOS

More chunky, ’90s-inspired sandals, because I cannot get enough. (If I were a shopper moved by trendy whimsies, I’d own, like, 10 pairs of these by now.)

33. RAYE Bonnie Slide, $42 at Revolve

Slides that don’t look ready to slide off your foot at any moment.

34. Raise Hell Faux Leather Platform, $25 at Nasty Gal

An edgy alternative to the go-to going-out wedge.

35. Sandy Shores Mini Wedge Sandal, $178 at Free People

Because while I’m a fan of black, I know there are some brown fiends out there searching for the pair for them.

36. Fitzrovia Leather Embellished Flip Flops, $29 at ASOS

More cute flip-flops, because guys, they exist.

37. Low-Heeled Leather Sandals, $99.90 at Zara

Zara’s desert-inspired collection is full of earthy gems, like these.

38. Rebecca Minkoff Maelynn Sandal, $128 at Revolve

Strappy mules fit for the gal who can’t get enough millennial pink.

39. Terri Criss-Cross Sandals, $108 at Anthropologie

Might this be the perfect travel sandal?

40. Teva Exclusive Midform Universal Sandal, $60 at Urban Outfitters

Tevas are having a serious moment—and I’m here for every bit of it.

41. Forlong Chunky Flatform Sandals, $29 at ASOS

A going-out shoe you won’t regret slipping into after four hours of dancing.

42. Azalea Stripe Knotted Slide Sandals, $14 at Lulus

Veritably dress slides officially exist.

43. Jeffrey Campbell Patio Sandal, $120 at Revolve

Don’t lie—you wore these when you were, like, 3 years old. But hey—I bet they’d look cuter on your now.

44. Jaylin Leather Espadrille Mules, $45 at ASOS

Understated chic.

45. Low-Heeled Animal Print Slide Sandals, $29.90 at Zara

Last fall’s snake print trend didn’t go away this winter, and it’s not going away now.

46. Kaanas Ibiza Frayed Multi Slide, $119 at Revolve

For the fan of texture.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.