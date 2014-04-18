50 On-Trend Sandals You Need This Spring

Besides the obvious (rising temperatures, getting to spend time outdoors), one of the best perks of warmer weather is definitely the footwear options. Or, more specifically, sandals.

Luckily tons of great options abound at every price point in some of the hottest trends of the season, so there are more than enough options for every sandal lover to choose from.

Florals were huge on the spring runways, and no surprise, they’re also a major footwear trend popping up on everything from platforms to ladylike ankle-strap sandals. Mules, which haven’t been in style in a big way since the 1990s, are suddenly making a huge comeback. And, if you’re a bit more daring, spring’s “ugly-chic” shoe options include Birkenstock-style slides, platforms, and plenty of embellished flat sandals.

