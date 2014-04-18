50 On-Trend Sandals You Need This Spring

Besides the obvious (rising temperatures, getting to spend time outdoors), one of the best perks of warmer weather is definitely the footwear options. Or, more specifically, sandals.
Luckily tons of great options abound at every price point in some of the hottest trends of the season, so there are more than enough options for every sandal lover to choose from.
Florals were huge on the spring runways, and no surprise, they’re also a major footwear trend popping up on everything from platforms to ladylike ankle-strap sandals. Mules, which haven’t been in style in a big way since the 1990s, are suddenly making a huge comeback. And, if you’re a bit more daring, spring’s “ugly-chic” shoe options include Birkenstock-style slides, platforms, and plenty of embellished flat sandals.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the hottest sandal trends of the season, and our 50 favorites!
Mules, which haven't been in style in a big way since the 1990s, are suddenly everywhere, in variations that run the gamut from ladylike to downtown and edgy.
Club Monaco peep-toe mules ($298; available at Club Monaco).
Jeffrey Campbell Jovie Mule ($155; available at Nasty Gal).
Alexander Wang glossed-leather mules ($525; available at Net-a-Porter).
Sophia Webster Skye cloud-appliqued patent-leather mules ($590; available at Net-a-Porter).
Gianvito Rossi metallic leather mules ($685; available at Net-a-Porter).
Aldo Acaren mule ($100; available at Aldo).
Waltz Perforated Mule Shoes ($85; available at Topshop).
L' Agence two band wedge sandals ($395; available at Shopbop).
Chloe pink nappa leather mule ($595; available at Shoescribe).
Victoria's Secret cut-out mule sandal in rose cloud ($88; available at Victoria's Secret).
An enduring sandal trend, dress up everything in your closet from jeans to a cocktail dress with gladiator sandals.
Topshop Horoscope gladiator sandals ($45; available at Topshop).
Ancient Greek Nephele leather wing sandals ($240; available at Net-a-Porter).
J.Crew Camden embellished leather sandals ($200; available at Net-a-Porter).
Jimmy Choo Keane metallic elaphe and rope gladiator sandals ($1,995; available at Net-a-Porter).
Proenza Schouler Gladiator flat ($825; available at Far Fetch).
Steve Madden Sparta tall gladiator sandals ($109; available at Macy's).
J. Crew t-strap gladiator sandals ($178; available at J. Crew).
Circus by Sam Edelman Maxon ($45; available at Zappos).
Jeffrey Campbell La Cage gladiator sandal in nude ($215; available at Nasty Gal).
Jewelry on your feet? Why not. This season is all about embellished sandals.
MSGM embellished printed twill sandals ($555; available at Net-a-Porter).
Miu Miu embellished suede sandals ($695; available at My Theresa).
Topshop Nickell embellished sandals ($95; available at Topshop).
Havana jewel footbed black pony effect sandals ($84; available at Office).
Dolce & Gabbana jeweled sandals ($1,095; available at Luisa Via Roma).
J.Crew Collection Lanie jeweled stacked-heel sandals ($350; available at J.Crew).
Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished flat sandals ($1,471; available at Matches Fashion).
Zara medium heel leather sandals ($99; available at Zara).
Tory Burch Tallulah sandal ($335; available at Tory Burch).
Florals were one of the biggest trends to come down the spring runways, so why not wear it on your feet too?
Aldo Whitmill wedge ($90; available at Aldo).
Kate Spade Ila sandals ($234; available at 6pm).
Andrew Paul floral-print silk and suede wing sandal ($795; available at Neiman Marcus).
Rebecca Minkoff Simon flat sandal floral and black leather sandals ($225; available at Jildor Shoes).
Moschino Cheap & Chic daisy platforms ($485; available at Shoescribe).
Christian Louboutin Vendome floral-print slingbacks ($975; available at Neiman Marcus).
Givenchy floral-print nappa leather sandals ($795; available at Net-a-Porter).
Charlotte Russe floral print slingback slide sandals ($15.50; available at Charlotte Russe).
Laurence Dacade Dana floral embroidered linen sandals ($1,285; available at Moda Operandi).
If you buy one shoe this season, make it ankle-strap sandal.
Manolo Blahnik Lauratop suede ankle-wrap sandal ($735; available at Neiman Marcus).
Zara sandal with metallic ankle strap ($59.90; available at Zara).
Michael Kors Doris leather sandals ($395; available at Net-a-Porter).
Topshop Roar Tiger ankle strap sandal ($85; available at Nordstrom).
Ann Taylor Geri suede ankle strap heels ($128; available at Ann Taylor).
J.Crew double strap sandals ($198; available at J.Crew).
Talbots Parisi stamped-python ankle-strap sandals ($119; available at Talbots).
B Brian Atwood Roberta suede wedge sandals ($350; available at Neiman Marcus).
Prada ankle strap sandal ($720; available at Barneys).
Marc by Marc Jacobs metallic leather wedge sandals ($300; available at Net-a-Porter).