Literally Just All the Best Plus-Size Clothing to Score at Spring Sales Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

The sun is out, the flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and I’m trying to figure out my spring and summer wardrobe. It’s not like I’m incapable of finding cute plus-size clothes—it’s that a gal’s on a budget, and I need to find cute plus-size clothes on sale for spring and summer. If you’ve ever shopped for plus sizes, you know how frustrating it can be to try and save a little cash when it feels like the entire fashion industry is against you. While cheap straight size clothes are available in abundance, plus-size clothes for less (but still good quality) are harder to find. (HMU and I can talk about this for hours.)

Everyone deserves to save money and look incredible while doing it. Warmer weather means summer trends popping out, cute swimwear and easy, breezy looks. Now, if we can find that all on sale, it’s even better. If you’ve been looking for cute ways to amp up your spring and summer style, but you’re worried about finding the right sizes and prices—have no fear. I totally understand (I’m in the same situation, y’all!) and I did all the work for you. Hold your applause.

From pretty warm-weather dresses and skirts to tops that will seamlessly transition from work to weekend—and everything in between—I found the cutest plus-size clothes on sale right now. I rounded up my favorite 33 pieces for you to shop right now. That’s practically an entire spring and summer wardrobe right there—and it’s all on markdown. People tell me I’m a hero, but really, I’m just doing what I’d want someone to do for me. (Please don’t read that as if people actually call me a hero. It’s called a joke, Susan.) So shop ’til you drop, y’all. Your wardrobe and wallet are going to love you.

1. Ruffle Blouse with Collar, $39.50 $26.99 at Ashley Stewart

I’m saying yes to bright and fun colors this season.

2. Collectif x MC Twirl Time Midi Skirt, $65 $54.99 at Modcloth

Pink and green are one of the cutest color combos to ever exist. Fight me.

3. Ruched Dress with Skirt Overlay, $84.95 $39.99 at Eloquii

Perfect for work and going out to dinner after.

4. New Look Pleated Satin Midi Dress, $37 $22 at ASOS

Snake print is very on-trend for summer.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Fringe Top, $44.99 $9.99 at Roaman’s

You really can’t beat a deal like this.

6. White Flared Blouse, $46 $24.99 at Addition Elle

Need to stock up on classic white button downs? Now’s your chance.

7. Novel Tie-Front Top, $72 $59.50 at Madewell

Florals! For! Spring!

8. Low Back One Piece Swimsuit, $90 $59.99 at Addition Elle

I love a classic solid swimsuit. I love it even more when it’s on sale.

9. Kinetic Charms Denim Jumper, $69 $59.99 at Modcloth

This is the kind of cute jumper you can pair with any top already in your closet.

10. Button-Front Super Tunic, $64.99 $21.99 at Roaman’s

Sometimes, simplicity is everything.

11. Brave Soul Floral Jumpsuit, $65 $32 at ASOS

I will never not love the jumpsuit trend.

12. Striped Smock-Waist Peasant Top, $39.50 $26.99 at Ashley Stewart

A classic black and white striped top, but with a fun little twist.

13. Collectif x MC Novel Niceties Midi Skirt, $69 $54.99 at Modcloth

If you can’t keep your plants alive, wear them instead.

14. Boat Neck Balloon Sleeve Top, $29.95 $14.99 at Eloquii

I’m obsessed with all the little ribbons on this blouse.

15. Striped Tie-at-Front Blouse, $59 $29.99 at Addition Elle

The kind of blouse you can wear for years to come.

16. Pleat Waist Blouse, $39.50 $26.99 at Ashley Stewart

Shine bright, baby.

17. Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $69.95 $39.99 at Eloquii

Amp up your workwear wardrobe with this dress.

18. Long Sleeve Square Neck Top, $45 $22.50 at ASOS

Honestly, I might have to go buy this for myself right now.

19. Flaunting Cotton Culottes, $59 $44.99 at Modcloth

The prettiest green for spring.

20. City Maxi Dress, $48 $24 at ASOS

Show off those curves, babe.

21. Printed Wide Leg Pant, $72.95 $29.99 at Eloquii

More florals for spring, and I’m not mad about it.

22. Slightly Curvy Straight-Leg Boyfriend Jean, $72 $19.99 at Addition Elle

Classic denim always looks good with a fun detail (like this pair with the stripe!).

23. Bell-Sleeve Draped Tee, $46.99 $16.99 at Roaman’s

Flow-y and effortlessly cool.

24. Outlined Delight Shorts, $55 $44.99 at Modcloth

Stay cool all spring and summer in these bright blue shorts.

25. Club L Bardot Top, $48 $33.60 at ASOS

Romeo and Juliet, but make it fashion.

26. In Every Story Printed Blouse, $48 $24.99 at Addition Elle

This is the kind of top you can dress up or down. (Meaning you can wear it every day.)

27. You Sassy Thing Skater Skirt, $49 $39.99 at Modcloth

I’m loving all these bright colors right now.

28. Influence Floral Midi Dress, $52 $30 at ASOS

Easy and breezy, baby.

29. Casual Creativity Pocketed Skirt, $59 $44.99 at Modcloth

This skirt has pockets. Enough said.

30. Georgette Tunic, $47.99 $19.99 at Roaman’s

You can never go wrong with a classic striped button down.

31. Printed Shift Dress, $89.95 $44.99 at Eloquii

It’d be like wearing a woodland forest.

32. Steadily Ahead Stretch Skinnies, $65 $49.99 at Modcloth

Is it really spring if there’s not gingham somewhere?

33. Boyfriend Blazer, $99.99 $47.99 at Roaman’s

A classic blazer on sale is always a must-buy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.