These Colorful Spring Salads Will Make Lunch the Highlight of Your Day

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Iowa Girl Eats

Whether you’re a salad lover or reluctantly eat them because you know eating some greens is part of adulthood (raises hand), salads are one of those meals that can be done very right, or very wrong. Unlike pizza (which is basically delicious—even if it’s kind of bad), a well-made salad with seasonal ingredients and tasty dressing is worlds apart from a low-grade deli salad that will bore your taste buds with shredded carrots and basic balsamic vinaigrette.

Whether you’re into eating healthy or keeping lunch light so you can indulge during dinner, these colorful, seasonally appropriate salads will satisfy you and actually make your coworkers jealous. You can do better than tomatoes, cucumbers, and romaine by experimenting with sweet spring fruits, ripe veggies, and filling protein like chicken or chickpeas.

Ready to up your spring salad game? Click through these 25 recipes.

1 of 25
Edible Flower Spring Salad

Edible Flower Spring Salad

Photo: Lauren Kelp
Black & Blue Spring Salad with Honey-Roasted Pecans and Berry-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Black & Blue Spring Salad with Honey-Roasted Pecans and Berry-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Photo: Iowa Girl Eats
Blueberry Feta Salad

Blueberry Feta Salad

Photo: Lemon Feta Salad
Arugula Salad with Strawberries, Pistachios, and Goat Cheese

Arugula Salad with Strawberries, Pistachios, and Goat Cheese

Photo: Family Food on the Table
Spring Strawberry Walnut Salad

Spring Strawberry Walnut Salad

Photo: Sumptuous Living
Spring Salad with Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Lemon and Hazelnuts

Spring Salad with Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Lemon and Hazelnuts

Photo: Proud Italian Cook
Spring Quinoa Salad with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Spring Quinoa Salad with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Photo: Pinch of Yum
Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans, Avocados and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans, Avocados and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Photo: Julia's Album
Strawberry Cucumber Spinach Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Strawberry Cucumber Spinach Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Photo: Yay For Food
Delicious Turkey Taco Lettuce Wrap

Delicious Turkey Taco Lettuce Wrap

Photo: Recipes Junkie
Peach Salad with Grilled Basil Chicken and White Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette

Peach Salad with Grilled Basil Chicken and White Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette

Photo: Cooking Classy
Springtime Cobb Salad

Springtime Cobb Salad

Photo: How Sweet Eats
Fresh Spring Broccoli Salad

Fresh Spring Broccoli Salad

Photo: Country Cleaver
Spring Detox Cauliflower Salad

Spring Detox Cauliflower Salad

Photo: Pinch of Yum
Watermelon, Cucumber and Feta Salad

Watermelon, Cucumber and Feta Salad

Photo: Downshiftology
Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

Photo: Lil Luna
Spring Pea Salad

Spring Pea Salad

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking
Citrus Fennel and Avocado Salad

Citrus Fennel and Avocado Salad

Photo: Foodie Crush
Summer Corn, Avocado and Black Bean

Summer Corn, Avocado and Black Bean

Photo: Produce on Parade
Pear & Pomegranate Salad with Orange Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Pear & Pomegranate Salad with Orange Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Photo: House of Yumm
Asian Quinoa Salad

Asian Quinoa Salad

Photo: iFood Blogger
Spring Pea and Carrot Salad with Carrot Top Pesto

Spring Pea and Carrot Salad with Carrot Top Pesto

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Strawberry Caprese Salad with Balsamic Chicken

Strawberry Caprese Salad with Balsamic Chicken

Photo: Homemade Hooplah
Strawberry, Spinach, and Arugula Salad with Lighter Poppy Seed Dressing

Strawberry, Spinach, and Arugula Salad with Lighter Poppy Seed Dressing

Photo: Foolproof Living
Balsamic Spring Vegetable Salad

Balsamic Spring Vegetable Salad

Photo: Pumpkin and Peanut Butter

