Chris Benz, Proenza Schouler, DVF (obvs), Rodarte, Suno, and so many more seemed to have an inkling that Spring would be all about the unexpected print. After seasons of so much minimal, and neutral upon neutral pairings, it feels like a bit of a renewal to add a pattern (shouldn’t Spring do that anyway?).

I’m not much of a print girl, but for the right incarnation, I’ll try it on for size. Click through for 15 printed pieces fit for mixing.