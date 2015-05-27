45 Ways Fashion Girls Are Wearing Pastels This Spring

Lemon, mint, pale pink, and dusty blue hues are synonymous with spring–and this season is no different. Because when the layers peel off and the boots go into storage, there’s nothing prettier than soft sorbet shades.

While pale pink and pastel blue coats were trending for fall and winter, now we’re seeing short skirts, light blazers, and summery crop tops in these shades–not to mention a variety of warm weather accessories that are getting the pastel update.

Even if girly isn’t typically your style, industry It-girls are adopting the trend through kitschy-cool prints and tonal two-pieces that feel cool, not cutesy.

Feeling inspired? Keep clicking for 45 fashion blogger-approved ways to wear pastels this spring.