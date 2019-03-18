Spring Pants Are Here to Make Your Life Cuter and More Comfortable

Scroll To See More Images

One secret of spring/summer shopping? Spring pants are as vital as any other seasonal necessity. I know it might seem strange to stock up on something that feels so wintry, tailored and polished during the most vibrant months of the year; spring is about warmth, flowy silhouettes and breezy attitudes—not carefully cut trousers that restrict us every time we try to move. But pants are more versatile than we give them credit for. And they’re also way more warm weather-friendly than we’re apt to acknowledge.

My life changed for the better in 2015, when I decided to fill my summer internship wardrobe with flowy pants. I’d previously opted for dresses and skirts, but anyone who’s done the same knows you can only buy so many of those before your wardrobe feels filled with one-off pieces you can’t pair with anything else. Shorts are an obvious no-no in an office setting (even a more casual, fashion-focused magazine one), and jeans are ill-fit for New York City’s humid summers. Pants were my only option, and they turned out to be the MVP of my closet—both during those three months, and for years to come.

Spring pants and summer pants, alike, are flexible in every possible way; they play well with basically any top you own, they’re easily dressed up or down and they’re often cozy enough to sleep in. They’ll take you anywhere, and they’ll infuse your wardrobe with vitality. So tell me again why spring dresses are the move and spring pants aren’t?

1. Dara Pleated High-Rise Trouser, $64 at Urban Outfitters

These are at the top of my spring wishlist. I’ve never seen a tailored trouser that a) looked this comfortable and b) looked like it’d pair exceptionally with sandals.

2. Casey Kick Flare Pant, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because no spring wardrobe is complete without a little (OK, a lot of) gingham.

3. Berry Bomb Bell Pants, $228 at Free People

Comfy enough to serve as pajama pants. Cute enough to take you to the bar.

4. Lost+ Wander Cactus Bloom Wide-Leg Pants, $95 at Lulus

I mean, “spring green” literally has “spring” in the name.

5. Buttoned High-Waisted Pants, $49.90 at Zara

Tailored trousers so fun you won’t resist them. Because really, how could you?

6. Pink Velvet Flare Pant, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Freshen up your night-out wardrobe with velvet bell-bottoms.

7. Tuck-Hem Wide-Leg Trousers, $80 at Topshop

These white pants are sure to pair just as well with your lightest-weight spring tops as they would with your winter sweaters (because it’s still cold out there, folks).

8. Every Day I’m Rufflin’ Cropped Pants, $43 at Lulus

Um, is anyone else as positive as I am that these would be perfect for date night?

9. BDG Pink Soft Utility Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Say what you will about cargo pants, but this hot pink take on the trend is welcome in my wardrobe any time.

10. Jai Wide-Leg Pants, $300 at Free People

Basically as breezy as a skirt—except you won’t be worried about wind-induced wardrobe malfunctions.

11. Tie-Dye Utility Pant, $148 at Free People

Tie-dye is coming in hot this spring, and I’m stocking up on every possible iteration.

12. By the Shore Culotte Pants, $52 at Lulus

There are few things I love as much as a vibrant culotte pant—especially one that comes with a matching top.

13. Blue Cargo Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Spring pastels are officially available in trendy cargo pant form.

14. One Palermo Long-Sleeve Set, $198 at Free People

So lounge-worthy you’ll never want to take them off.

15. Clean Crop Flare Pants, $78 at Free People

A fresh new way to get your spring florals on.

16. Cotton Twill Culottes, $89 at & Other Stories

Because cotton feels more spring-friendly—and office-appropriate—than denim.

17. The Janis Printed Bells, $145 at Free People

Be the trendy hippie style star you wish to see in the world.

18. Straight-Leg Skate Pant, $56 at ASOS

Yes, these mint pants come with suspenders—because spring overalls are on the menu, too.

19. Maui Moments Satin Wide-Leg Pants, $49 at Lulus

Another date night-friendly pick.

20. Velvet Cuffed Pants, $89 at & Other Stories

Look, velvet might become a liability once warm weather sets in. But it’s still chilly—and I’m eyeing these, hard.

21. Beachy Keen Swim Cover-Up Pants, $44 at Lulus

These are branded as a swim cover-up, but I’ll probably wear them everywhere once the weather warms up.

22. Rolla’s East Coast Cord Flare Pants, $99 at Free People

Can you tell I have a thing for textured flares?

23. Arlo Pleated Pant, $59 at Urban Outfitters

My go-to spring look will be pretty formulaic: First, I’ll slip into some trendy trousers—then I’ll throw on my favorite T-shirt. Comfy-chic outfit assembled.

24. Tomas Coral Striped Culotte Pants, $95 at Lulus

These culottes are so vibrant, they’re sure to keep you smiling—even if the temperature drops below 30 again.

25. Ruffled Knit Pants, $69.90 at Zara

A power move in a single pair of pants.

26. One Aloha Printed Wide-Leg Pants, $128 at Free People

Flowy pants are just as breezy as maxi dresses and skirts—so just, give ’em a shot, OK?

27. Sleek Stride Satin Wide-Leg Pants, $46 at Lulus

Because wide-leg pants don’t have to feel bohemian.

28. Arlo Pleated Pant, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Mine, mine, mine.

29. Charm and Finesse Satin Paper Bag-Waist Pants, $50 at Lulus

A no-fail silhouette sure to pair magnificently with your favorite silky tanks.

30. Golden Hour Pants, $109 at Free People

A more subtle take on spring florals.

31. Ashley Nylon Jogger Pant, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for day-to-day wear—and festival use—alike.

32. Wide Striped Pants, $85 at & Other Stories

Millennial pink stripes are all but guaranteed to make your spring more delightful.

33. Duo Snap Button Corduroy Culottes, $89 at & Other Stories

Because wide-leg crop season is back, baby.

34. Embroidered Tiered Pants, $168 at Free People

Pretty sure these pants play well with anything.

35. High-Waisted Twill Pants, $79 at & Other Stories

Yet another high-waisted crop iteration to add to your repertoire.

36. Ready for Rib Jogger, $68 at Free People

Half jogger, half cargo—all comfort.

37. Pull-On Corduroy Flare, $78 at Free People

More flare cords, because I have a problem, OK?!

38. Stripe Plisse Trousers, $55 at Topshop

I own a pair of pants just like this, and I can personally attest to their versatility: They’re comfy, office-appropriate and fit for wear during any season.

39. Webber Tie-Front Wide-Leg Pants, $72 at Lulus

Dressy enough to wear to a fancy dinner. Versatile enough to dress down for day-to-day wear.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.