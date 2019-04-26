There Are So Many Sweet Deals on Spring Pants Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s not beat around the bush here: Spring pants rock. They’re a work-appropriate alternative to your favorite shorts, and they’re a comfier option for days when you want to wear a skirt but just don’t feel like risking a wardrobe malfunction every time you walk over a subway grate. (Yes, the skirt-blowing-up-in-the-wind phenomenon is a very real thing.) Just about the only thing better than spring pants? Spring pants on sale. Which brings me to the entire point of this article: There are a ton of spring pants on sale right the eff now, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t already added, like, all of them to my digital shopping cart.

I could wax poetic about the magic of spring pants for days on end. But I’ll spare you that unnecessary exercise and give it to you straight. Your favorite clothing brands traded winter wares for spring options way back in February—which seemed super premature at the time, but is par for the course as far as retail goes. This has left the spring shopping landscape already in sale mode; all the stuff stores listed in February is starting to get marked down, which means you can literally shop spring pants on sale right now—in the middle of spring.

This can only be described as a gift. Because, like I said, spring pants are genuinely incredible, and the fact that they’re on sale makes them even more incredible. Consider this your excuse to buy every pair of spring pants that’s caught your eye over the past couple months, because the deals are real—and you deserve to get the closet of your dreams without sacrificing your budget.

1. Dara Pleated High-Rise Trouser Pant, $44 $64 at Urban Outfitters

Introducing: your new favorite work pant. (Or at the least, my new favorite work pant.)

2. Glamorous Fine-Stripe Wide-Leg Pants, $19 $38 at ASOS

Comfy enough to be pajamas. Cute enough to wear outdoors.

3. Tularosa Lexi Pant, $107 $178 at Revolve

If you’ve ever dreamt of wear tasseled pants to the bar, now’s your moment.

4. Tularosa Carol Pant, $129 $198 at Revolve

Paperbag trousers are endlessly cute—and sure to play well with any top in your closet.

5. Paris Pleated Puddle Pant, $19.99 $69 at Urban Outfitters

Throw these on with a T-shirt and some sleek flats, and you’ll have low-key, office-appropriate style in seconds.

6. Alexis Bernadine Pants, $327 $436 at Farfetch

You could wear these with a black tank and still look fancy enough for a nice restaurant.

7. Grow Out of Your Way Floral Pants, $25 $50 at Nasty Gal

The tactile experience of wearing these silky pants is probably out of this world.

8. Golden Jacquard Slim Kickflare, $38 $64 at ASOS

Metallics are seriously underrated in the spring, and these pants are so seasonally appropriate (and statement-making) that the styling is basically done for you.

9. Alexis Parris Pants, $348 $464 at Farfetch

Boomerang-approved.

10. Stina Goya Multi-Print Trousers, $134 $223 at Farfetch

Pants that’ll render you a walking work of art.

11. Calix Ribbed Tapered Pant, $39.99 $59 at Urban Outfitters

So cozy you can catch me lounging in them 24/7.

12. Ride or Die Printed Pant, $89.95 $175 at Free People

’60s chic—and just in time for festival season.

13. Sago Leather Trousers, $129.95 $275 at Free People

Because tight AF isn’t the only way to do leather pants.

14. Occasion Oversized Tie-Front Wide-Leg Pants, $25.50 $64 at ASOS

Simultaneously luxurious and comfy—what a killer combo.

15. Racer Stripe Pants, $45 $95 at & Other Stories

Sporty enough to dress down your favorite button-down. Sleek enough to dress up your go-to T-shirt.

16. Ashley Nylon Joggers, $29.99 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Joggers you can pair with everything from a leather jacket to a bralette—and you can rest assured knowing you’ll stay comfy the whole time, too.

17. Ports 1961 Printed Tailored Trousers, $286 $714 at Farfetch

These are the most beautiful, wonderful pants I’ve ever laid eyes on. And guys, I’ve laid eyes on a lot of pants.

18. Ride or Die Pant, $89.95 $175 at Free People

Why do a basic pinstripe blouse when you could do a not-so-basic pinstripe pant, instead?

19. Big Mouth Leopard Pants, $20 $50 at Nasty Gal

Animal prints aren’t strictly a fall/winter affair.

20. Kenzo Cropped Pleat Trousers, $300 $750 at Farfetch

Proof coziness and chic style are far from mutually exclusive.

21. Framed Cropped Taper Trousers, $256 $512 at Farfetch

Practically begging to be turned into a power suit.

22. Never Did No Palm Wide-Leg Pants, $14 $40 at Nasty Gal

Because you could basically always use a new swim cover-up.

23. Great Heights Frayed Skinny Jeans, $49.95 $78 at Free People

Spring pants for the jean-obsessed.

24. Natasha Zinko Double Waistband Track Trousers, $214 $356 at Farfetch

Because two pairs of joggers (or at least, two waistbands) are better than one.

25. F.R.S For Restless Sleepers Printed Straight-Leg Trousers, $362 $603 at Farfetch

A power suit cozy enough to sleep in—because you deserve a trouser that can multitask as much as you can.

26. Ailanto Floral Print Trousers, $350 $500 at Farfetch

The next time someone tries to tell you velvet can’t be rendered spring-appropriate, show them these.

27. Percy Pleated High-Rise Tapered Pant, $49.99 $59 at Urban Outfitters

Tapered trousers are irresistibly cute, no matter what color or print they’re rendered in.

28. Semicouture Pleated Palazzo Pants, $128 $255 at Farfetch

A perfect pant for work and play.

29. Vivid Vision Satin Culotte Pants, $45 $56 at Lulus

A less obvious take on the classic animal print pant.

30. The Time Is Meow Leopard Pants, $16 $44 at Nasty Gal

Fit for spring nights on the town.

31. Chalayan Padded Trousers, $432 $720 at Farfetch

Structurally fascinating and veritably cozy—what’s not to love?

32. Shadow Stripe Machina Pants, $169.95 $345 at Free People

Subtle stripes are always a good idea.

33. High-Waist Tapered Pants, $16 $40 at ASOS

A simple pant, because necessities are important, too.

34. Aisha Ombre Track Pant, $29.99 $49 at Urban Outfitters

These might not have been designed with festival season in mind, but since they’re on sale in the middle of April, they might as well have been.

35. Straight Printed Pants, $36 $89 at & Other Stories

Leave it to & Other Stories to craft the office pant to end all office pants.

36. Racer Stripe Riding Pants, $50 $99 at & Other Stories

The edgy girl’s new favorite workday pant.

37. Jonathan Simkhai Striped Fisherman Trousers, $237 $305 at Farfetch

Perfect for the sunniest days you encounter.

38. Raquel Allegra Drawstring Pant, $319 $455 at Revolve

Of course spring’s tie-dye trend has made its way to pants.

39. Fringe Forever Cashmere Pant, $129.95 $189.95 at Free People

Who knew cashmere could skew so edgy-bohemian?

40. Levi’s Corduroy Wedgie Pant, $49.99 $98 at Urban Outfitters

Corduroy, made spring-appropriate.

41. Marta Jakubowski Iman Trousers, $325 $722 at Farfetch

Cape dresses are fun. Cape pants are even more fun.

42. Mes Demoiselles Floral Print Trousers, 123 $245 at Farfetch

A floral print pant that feels surprisingly utilitarian.

43. Zimmermann Elasticated Waist Trousers, $344 $430 at Farfetch

Lounge-worthy luxury at its finest.

44. Tularosa Banae Pant, $113 $188 at Revolve

A culotte that doubles as a skirt—for days when you just can’t decide between the two.

45. Tularosa Greyson Pant, $113 $188 at Revolve

Textured polka dots are arguably more fun than colorful ones.

46. Baum Und Pferdgarten Pearl Pills Print Trousers, $134 $223 at Farfetch

Pair them with your favorite tee for a chic loungewear look, or make them office-appropriate by layering on a cute blouse, instead.

47. Pretty Pointelle Pant, $69.95 $148 at Free People

A pant that makes the most of spring’s crochet trend.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.