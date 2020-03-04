These Influencer-Approved Spring Outfits Guarantee You Always Look Insta-Ready

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes time to start planning my spring and summer aesthetic, I tend to go full-out. I’m talking Pinterest pins galore, magazine cut-out mood boards, and of course, a healthy deep-stalk of all my favorite fashion-forward influencers. When I don’t know what to wear—or, in the current case of day-dreaming about warm-weather style, what to buy— the spring outfits influencers love feel like a safe choice. If an outfit recipe can garner an influencer thousands of likes on the ‘Gram, it should be good enough to get me a compliment from my crush or my friends at brunch, right? That’s basically my entire thought process here, and I know I’m not alone.

While tons of influencers love to flex on Instagram via designer bags and other luxury splurges, others are all about that perfect high-low balance, and are just as eager to direct their fans to a good pair of $20 leggings as they are to a pricy eyeshadow palette or lipstick. Case in point: Christine Andrew of HelloFashionBlog, who gave StyleCaster the scoop on all the forthcoming spring and summer fashion trends IRL, so I was able to skip my usual Instagram feed stalk-session. Andrew partnered with Kohl’s to curate the retailer’s latest Outfit Bar selection, and she loaded it chock-full of trendy, Insta-worthy pieces. The Outfit Bar consists of head-to-toe Andrew-approved looks, all of which can be broken down and shopped piece by piece, or mixed and matched with clothes you already own.

“I feel like this collection is a mix of feminine and athleisure,” Andrew tells SC. “I feel like more and more it’s becoming—not ‘anything goes,’ but you can mix so many different styles.” When asked her trend forecast, she knows right away which looks will be big: “We’re seeing romantic prints so much this season, and exaggerated silhouettes like the puffy sleeve,” she says, adding, “Monochromatic looks are still really huge.” For more influencer-approved looks, check out what Andrew thinks will be the biggest trends worth trying below.

Sunny Yellow + Puff Sleeves

The standout hue of spring and summer 2020? Despite often leaning towards a more neutral palette, Andrew can’t help but love sunny-side-up yellow. “Color-wise, typically I’m so neutral, and I feel like yellow looks so good on so many people,” she says. When you pair the warm hue with this season’s popular puff-sleeve trend? Even better. The POPSUGAR Tiered Shirt Dress, on sale now for $31.99, is a perfect pick. To go with it, Andrew notes fans should keep their eyes peeled for a cropped, frayed denim jacket by Jennifer Lopez coming to The Outfit Bar in the next few months. Until then, something like the BDG Denim Cropped Utility Jacket should do the trick.

Head-To-Toe Monochrome

One of Andrew’s Outfit Bar pairings, dubbed “Set The Monotone,” serves as the perfect inspo for anyone looking to rock a one-color ensemble this season. (Um, hi, did you see Kim K’s three monochrome looks at Paris Fashion Week?!) The Plus Size EVRI Denim Jacket, on sale for $50.99, and matching Pull On Jeggings, on sale for $29.99, are the ideal co-ords to try the trend out. Might I suggest pairing them with the also-on-sale 42 Gold Ramada Peep Toe Bootie, now $109.99, to really lean into the monochrome theme?

Romantic Prints + Sneakers

Andrew sees feminine, romantic prints having their moment this spring and summer, and recommends pairing pieces like the LC Lauren Conrad Smocked Midi Dress, on sale for $44.99 with an off-duty staple: “A good white sneaker.” Skip the uncomfortable high-heeled sandals this season, people! “I’m a sneaker person at the core,” says Andrews. “I was a huge tomboy growing up and I feel like that carries through to my style now.” Pair her LC pick with the PUMA Carina Sneaker for the ultimate busy-day look.

Utility Vibes + Petite Bags

Trend be damned, if you just don’t see yourself rocking femme, flirty dresses, there are certainly a few other silhouettes to consider. “I feel like we’re seeing utility and cargo pants having a moment right now,” says Andrew, who loves the Women’s SONOMA Goods for Life Wide-Leg Ankle Pants, now $29.99. “These pants are good for everyday, they look cute dressed up or dressed down,” she notes. Personally, I’d pair them with the Free People Ladybug Long Sleeve Top, and complete the look by playing up another big trend—or, should I say, small trend. Mini bags are IT this year, y’all, and the Elizabeth and James Wallet Necklace, on sale for $27.30, is too cute to resist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.