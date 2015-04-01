StyleCaster
50 Flawless Spring Outfits to Copy Now

by
It sounds like a champagne problem, but let’s face it: Sometimes getting dressed is hard. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get what we like to call “dresser’s block”—especially when it comes to building spring outfits, when the weather’s neither freezing nor hot.

Getting stumped when it come to building the perfect spring outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all probably own staples like a flannel shirt and a black skirt, but we all might not think to pair them up. In fact, it’s a safe bet that we all have stuff sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.

To help you out, we combed through tons of sites and blogs filled with street style eye candy to bring you 50 fabulous spring outfits to copy right now.

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog 

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Wear a cocktail dress with sneakers for an unexpectedly cool pairing. Photo: LA Cool & Chic 

Photo: Sincerely Jules 

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: The Mysterious Girl 

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Sincerely Jules 

Photo: Stella Wants to Die

Photo: Viva Luxury 

Photo: Stella Wants to Die

Photo: Pink Peonies 

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Why Shy

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Photo: Diego Zuko/Harper's Bazaar 

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Man Repeller

Photo: They All Hate Us

Photo: The Mysterious Girl 

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Anine's World 

Photo: Viva Luxury 

Photo: Diego Zuko/Harper's Bazaar 

Photo: Memorandum

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: On the Racks

Photo: Damsel in Dioror

Photo: Viva Luxury 

Photo: Style From Tokyo

Photo: They All Hate Us

Photo: Anine's World 

Photo: With Love From Kat

Phoot: Gal Meets Glam 

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: Damsel in Dior 

Photo: Fashion Quite 

Photo: Shot By Gio

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: WENN

Photo: Riches for Rags

Photo: Man Repeller

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: Anine's World 

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Popsugar

Photo: Fash n Chips 

Photo: Cara Loren 

Photo: Little Blonde Book

Photo: Glam Radar

