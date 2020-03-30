15 Spring Outfits Inspired By The One, The Only, Stormi Webster

North West has been my style icon for years now, but I have to give it up for her little cuz—Stormi’s got style, y’all. Has anyone else noticed? I’d be lying if I said I’m not basing a ton of my spring outfit ideas on Stormi Webster and her recent springtime slays. From her impressive sneaker collection to her wide array of designer tees and dresses, Webster always looks fly, and there’s even been a time or two that she’s shown up her mom (and fashion icon) Kylie Jenner. I’m sorry, Kylie, I love ya girl! But you raised a full-on fashionista, and it would be irresponsible of me to not give her a proper shoutout.

While Stormi doesn’t have an Instagram account of her own (she’s only two years old, after all), mom Jenner does document some of her baby’s best looks on her own ‘Gram, and for this reason, I am one of her 168 million followers. How else could I get the spring outfit inspo I so desperately crave? I need my daily dose of Stormi to fuel my online shopping benders, and now that social distancing has me stuck inside, I’m Adding to Cart more than ever before. Rather than impulse-buy, I’ve decided to copy a few of Stormi’s best looks and recreate them with my own adult-appropriate pieces. TBH, this is a strategy I’d recommend to anyone wanting to look good this season, which is why I’ve rounded up 15 of the tot’s best ensembles below. Believe me, I could’ve included more, but I practiced restraint.

Read on for some of Stormi’s best spring-inspired OOTDs.

1. White Tank + Nameplate Hoops

This look has springtime sass written all over it. If anyone can bring back nameplate hoops, it’s Stormi.

2. Overalls + Logo Tee

If Ms. Webster says overalls are in, then I’ll be damned if I don’t get myself a pair IMMEDIATELY.

3. Printed Pink Sundress

A patterned pink sundress is springy to the max. Yours might not boast the Dior logo, but that’s okay. Not all of us are on Stormi’s level, and that’s a reality we just have to accept.

4. Jet Black Sweatsuit

Monochrome black? For spring? Genuinely groundbreaking. Stormi is such a trendsetter—she saw that seasonal pastel color palette and said “thanks, but no thanks.” I stan an original queen.

5. Tie-Dye Tee + Matching Kicks

That said, Stormi isn’t one to shy away from a good trend moment. This head-to-toe pastel tie-dye is everything.

6. Ruched Dress + Classic Blue

It’s safe to say Pantone chose Classic Blue as the 2020 Color of the Year based on this Stormi serve alone.

7. Crochet Romper

Crochet is a huge trend for spring and summer 2020, and Stormi was rocking it before she could even walk. What a boss!

8. Airbrush Tee + Acid-Wash Denim

Airbrush tees were a huge trend in the early 2000s, and even though Stormi wasn’t alive, she’s bringing them back in 2020. For this, I thank her. She paired her tee with some patchwork acid-wash jeans and a bright yellow statement sneaker.

9. Classic White Tee + Jean Shorts

Ah, the most classic springtime combo of all. Nothing beats a crisp white tee and some denim shorties. Love that she stole Kylie’s sunnies to accessorize!

10. Tie-Dye Dress + Matching Arm Socks

Avril Lavigne called, and she wants her arm socks back. JK, because Stormi is the only queen cool enough to bring these back for 2020! This earthy tie-dye wins the outfit bonus points. All in all, it’s safe to say this is one of her best looks to date. Periodt!

11. Polka Dot Two-Piece

Matching sets are always a good move, and Stormi’s sweet polka-dotted tank and shorts are a hit in my book.

12. Head To Toe Pattern

Kylie, I’m really happy for you, and I’mma let you finish, but we all know Stormi had the best patterned look of all time. Of all time! It’s not easy to rock a full-on printed moment, but our girl makes it look effortless.

13. Linen Sundress

In a perfect world, I’d wear a breezy linen sundress like this one all spring and summer look. For now, I’ll just live vicariously through Stormi.

14. All White Everything

Yes, our girl is fond of an all-back ensemble, but that doesn’t mean she won’t show off her tan in an all-white look as well! Stormi paired the cutest white dress with white ankle socks and chunky white sneakers, and it’s truly an outfit worth repeating.

15. Glitzy Pink Sparkles

Oh, you want a night-out look? How about head-to-toe pink sparkles? Ms. Stormi was serving pure opulence with this look, and I’ll definitely be copying for my next girl’s night out.