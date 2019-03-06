Spring Maxi Dresses to Shop, Because It’s Gotta Get Warmer Soon

Scroll To See More Images

Maxi dresses are among our favorite kinds of clothing, no matter the time of year. We busted out fall maxi dresses come autumn, winter maxi dresses come the end of the year, and now we’re onto a more conventional iteration of the trend: spring maxi dresses. Because spring is officially right around the corner—and nothing promises to keep us looking great and feeling weather-appropriate quite like spring maxi dresses.

Though many of us chalk spring up to be some kind of idyllic, vacation-filled, warm-weather experience, the truth of the season is that it’s all about transition. Things are starting to warm up, but we haven’t hit full heat and humidity yet. This is disappointing, in some ways, as many of us expect to spend all of springtime outdoors, basking in the sunlight in the park, or at the beach, or in some other hot AF location. But it’s also exciting, because we’re not yet forced to deal with the sticky sweat of summer—or the rays beating down on us so strongly that we can’t resist running inside for a breath of fresh AC. Spring is simultaneously invitingly warm and refreshingly breezy; some days, it’s hotter than we’d like, and some days, it’s a bit colder—but usually, it sits in that just-right middle-ground that makes everything in life seem a little easier.

Few items of clothing help us navigate this transitional season as successfully as spring maxi dresses. Because maxi dresses really encompass the best of what spring has to offer: They’re warm enough to keep you from freezing your tail off on a surprisingly low-temp evening, and they’re lightweight enough to feel breathable in even the most oppressive humidity imaginable. Like springtime, spring maxi dresses offer the best of both worlds—and while they’re at it, they’re also damn cute. Not sure what to wear today? Slip on your favorite spring maxi dress, and you’re set—comfy-chic style in no time.

1. What You Want Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

Patchwork is trending hard in 2019—and this maxi makes the most of the maximalist movement.

2. The Surreal Dreamer Dress, $229 at Free People

Comfort and sex appeal are far from mutually exclusive.

3. Mixin’ It Up Maxi Dress, $118 at Free People

Practically begging to be layered under your coziest cardigan.

4. Taurus Dress, $373 at Free People

A more structured take on the classic maxi—in case you’re not a huge fan of flowy silhouettes.

5. Ryse Ashley Coral Lace Maxi Dress, $168 at Lulus

Perfect for date night, outdoor weddings and fancy beachside dinners.

6. Acadiana Satin Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

I own this maxi (in royal blue), and it’s so comfy I could basically live in it. (It’s also not quite as lightweight as it appears—making it a great candidate for chilly spring days.)

7. PrettyLittleThing Button-Down Maxi Shirtdress, $48 at ASOS

Long-sleeve maxi dresses are officially the move this spring.

8. Dress with Pockets, $39.90 at Zara

Love a good T-shirt dress—especially one with ever-so-unexpected detailing.

9. Angel Maxi Dress, $621 at Free People

Perfect for dressing up or down as you see fit—also versatile enough to work during any season.

10. Ribbed Dress with Slit, $39.90 at Zara

Neons are big this year—and this sleek silhouette makes the bold trend seem more accessible than ever.

11. Billowy Prairie Maxi Dress, $125 at & Other Stories

A (slightly) minimalist take on the prairie dress movement.

12. Another Reason Tie-Back Maxi Dress, $51 at ASOS

This printed maxi is already hella bold—but it’s also a blank canvas for all kinds of fun accessories.

13. Laguna Search Maxi Tee, $148 at Free People

Can’t make it to the beach? Throw this on and experience the vicarious vacation of your wildest dreams.

14. Salida Striped Maxi Dress, $98 at Anthropologie

Comfy enough to live in.

15. Lovi Dress, $389 at Free People

Fit for any occasion.

16. On the Road Temptress Maxi Dress, $106 at Lulus

Genuinely obsessed with these bright colors and this stunning print.

17. Tall Knot-Front Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

Because nothing says springy like a bright spring-green punctuated with white polka dots.

18. Print Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Your favorite shift dress got the maxi treatment.

19. So Fancy Maxi Dress, $228 at Free People

A classic spring silhouette—sure to play well with combat boots and sandals, alike.

20. French Connection Mix Print Fluid Dress, $148 at ASOS

The short underskirt keeps things feeling spring-friendly, while the longer overskirt is sure to keep you warm no matter how chilly the season’s nights get.

21. Mara Hoffman Seraphina Slip Dress, $550 at Anthropologie

Even the ever-trendy slip dress has been rendered with a maxi hemline.

22. Sheer Velvet Maxi Dress, $149 at & Other Stories

Velvet-and-sheer fabric captures the cool-to-warm transition spring is all about.

23. I Am Lola Embroidered Maxi Dress, $480 at Free People

Obsessed with this, and quite confident you could wear it anywhere.

24. Lace-Up Maxi Dress, $128 at Anthropologie

A maxi you can throw under a cardigan now—and layer over a swimsuit later.

25. Sunflower Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

The epitome of chic comfort.

26. Textured Weave Dress, $39.90 at Zara

Crochet is coming in hot this spring—and we’re ready for it.

27. Tea Gardens Satin Maxi Dress, $76 at Lulus

Lightweight textiles with floor-length hemlines—that’s the motto.

28. Anita Midaxi Dress, $98 at Free People

Long enough to be considered a maxi. Short enough to still feel like spring.

29. Swept Away Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $66 at Lulus

So sexy you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it.

30. Natalie Martin Heather Maxi Dress, $198 at Anthropologie

A ’70s print in a ’90s silhouette—yes, yes and more yes.

31. Baguy Sequin Maxi Dress, $334 at Free People

Sequins are totally on the sartorial menu.

32. Lost in Paradise Maxi Dress, $59 at Lulus

A classic silhouette in a classic color—if you don’t already own this (or something like it), it’s probably time to stock up.

33. Lost Ink Maxi Smock Dress, $95 at ASOS

Prairie dress without feeling too prairie dress, this maxi is ready to fill a niche in a not-so-expected way.

34. The Column Dress, $224 at Anthropologie

Love a classic white shift dress.

35. Ghospell Maxi Shirtdress, $119 at ASOS

Snakeskin is having a moment—and this snakeskin print maxi is a seriously delightful iteration of it.

36. Floaty Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $67 at ASOS

Edgy enough to pair with your black cold-weather accessories—and bright enough to pair with your lighter, spring-facing ones.

37. River Island Maxi Shirtdress, $73 at ASOS

A spring maxi dress that’s veritably office-appropriate.

38. Moon Walkin’ Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

All but guaranteed to make you happier the moment you slip it on.

39. Fournier Striped Maxi Dress, $370 at Anthropologie

Classic, comfy, versatile—need I say more?

40. Limited Edition Sequin Dress, $199 at Zara

A straight-up show-stopper.

41. Tie-Dye Tunic, $49.90 at Zara

Tie-dye promises to be everywhere this spring, and we’re shopping it in every format possible.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.