13 Spring-Ready Leggings To Kick It In

Those spring rays of sunshine have finally decided to make an appearance, and with the warmer weather comes the urgent need to replenish our wardrobes accordingly.

Which makes now the perfect time to replace your heavy denim with a much lighter legwear option–leggings.

And for this spring season, the leggings selection is all about keeping up with the latest trends for the warmer months ahead. Think graphic prints, florals, neons and pastels that we’ve spotted back on the Spring/Summer 2012 runways in September of last year.

Long gone are the days when the word “leggings” would call to mind basic bottoms to build upon with an oversized T-shirt, collared dress shirt or tunic. This season there’s no doubt that leggings could easily be the focal point of your look with so many eye-catching options available this spring.

Check out our top picks for springtime leggings in the slideshow above and let us know which ones you’re loving by leaving a comment down below!