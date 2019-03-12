StyleCaster
33 Cute Spring Jackets That Are Breezy Enough to Wear in the Heat

33 Cute Spring Jackets That Are Breezy Enough to Wear in the Heat

Lindsey Lanquist
33 Cute Spring Jackets That Are Breezy Enough to Wear in the Heat
Photo: Candace Napier.

You’ve stocked up on sandals, on swimsuits, on sundresses. And reality has begun to set in: Spring isn’t quite as hot as you remembered it being. Though the season is associated with beach vacations and days spent in the sun, the truth is a little more temperate; spring is a transitional season, and bits of winter trickle in about as frequently as bits of summer do. Meaning now that your spring sandal, spring swimsuit and spring sundress situation is handled, it’s time for you to direct your focus toward a different genre: spring jackets.

Spring jackets aren’t one of those things you really think to stock up on until, well, you have to. Because thinking of spring as anything but idyllic isn’t fun (and shopping is supposed to be fun, damnit!). The thought of hiding your brand new spring dress under anything but a lightweight cardigan isn’t just tragic—it’s blasphemous. A jacket of any kind is sure to dull the shine of your vibrant spring wardrobe, to suck the life out of the new season, to keep you trapped in winter. And we can’t have that, can we?

Thankfully, your favorite retailers haven’t exercised the same sartorial myopia. Your go-to stores have all kinds of spring jackets on offer, making it incredibly easy to find something that complements (not competes with) all that spring clothing you just purchased. There are lightweight military jackets fit for oceanfront wear, cozy teddy jackets covered in spring-facing details, colorful windbreakers set to carry you through April’s impending showers and all kinds of other trendy pieces. The spring jacket landscape is more vast and varied than you could ever imagine—and many of the options are so cute, you might not even mind that it’s 40 degrees outside in the middle of March.

1. Vintage 1950s Oversized Work Jacket, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Weather-friendly, beach-approved.

2. Iets Frans Fleece Neon-Trim Zip-Front Jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters

A classic teddy jacket—with just enough spring-facing detail to keep it vibrant.

3. Fully Lined Jacket, $110 at Topshop

Because nothing says “spring” like a lightweight, white blazer.

4. Expressway Moto Jacket, $150 at Anthropologie

A suede jacket that won’t overpower your spring dresses—even the most pastel ones.

5. Oversized Corduroy Shirt, $49.90 at Zara

Neon and corduroy sound like an odd couple, but this shirt-jacket proves they’re a match made in heaven.

6. Tie-Dye Shacket, $75 at Topshop

Tie-dye is out in full-force this spring—all that’s left to do is shop it.

7. Sporty Anorak, $120 at Anthropologie

The cutest damn anorak we’ve ever laid eyes on.

8. Bershka Zip-Front Sweater, $40 at ASOS

A pullover that speaks for itself.

9. Colorblock Windbreaker Jacket, $128 at Free People

The most delightful cure for breezy spring days? Cute AF windbreakers.

10. Sherpa Fleece Popover Jacket, $59 at Urban Outfitters

A fleece jacket that’s totally fit for spring.

11. Cropped Suede Trucker Jacket, $198 at Anthropologie

Sure to play well with anything in your closet.

12. Denim Aelvolet Workwear Jacket, $350 at Free People

A pizzazz-filled chambray over-shirt.

13. Birds of a Feather Coat, $178 at Anthropologie

When a blazer’s this floral, you know it was made for spring.

14. Faux Leather Jacket, $39.90 at Zara

Colorful leather jackets are slated to pervade retailers this fall—get a head start by shopping the trend now.

15. Striped Blazer, $89.90 at Zara

Something about the stripes on this oversized blazer keep it feeling fit for warm weather.

16. Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Embroidered Trucker Jacket, $128 at Lulus

Pretty hard to argue with a flower-covered denim jacket.

17. Slub Linen Jacket, $110 at Topshop

Catch us wearing this over our go-to spring dresses, our favorite spring tees and maybe even some of our spring swimsuits. (OK—we’ll admit it—that last one is pushing it.)

18. Brea Fleece Hooded Zip-Up Jacket, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Calling it now: We’re going to live in fleece this season.

19. Think Chic Floral Satin Blazer, $59 at Lulus

Snag the matching pants for a seriously spring-friendly power suit.

20. Vintage Overdyed Quilted Linear Jacket, $98 at Urban Outfitters

A trendy jacket filled with retro flair.

21. Jane Camo Jacket, $128 at Anthropologie

Trends may come and go, but somehow, camo endures.

22. Wilma Hooded Zip-Front Teddy Jacket, $79 at Urban Outfitters

We’re way too into the use of neon details to freshen up wintry outerwear.

23. Frye the Biker Studs Leather Moto Jacket, $648 at Anthropologie

Something about light brown leather jackets feels spring-y.

24. Star Denim Jacket, $525 at Free People

A denim jacket you’ll buy now—and wear through the Fourth of July (and maybe even beyond that).

25. Curve Blocked Raincoat, $72 at ASOS

A raincoat so cute we’d actually cross our fingers for storms.

26. Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Spring is coming—bring on the lavender.

27. BDG Sherpa Corduroy Trucker Jacket, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Because denim jackets aren’t the only way to get your spring outerwear on.

28. Packable Colorblock Raincoat, $59.90 at Zara

Quite possibly the most fashion-forward raincoat on offer right now.

29. Cropped Denim Jacket, $95 at & Other Stories

Because come spring, the more color, the merrier.

30. Puma Woven Colorblock Shell Jacket, $90 at ASOS

Athleisure so sleek you could wear it anywhere.

31. PrettyLittleThing Cotton Shacket, $48 at ASOS

The shacket is happening this season, and we’re definitely into it.

32. Everyday Belted Moto Jacket, $160 at Anthropologie

A relaxed take on fall’s go-to equestrian styles.

33. Levi’s All Over Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $128 at Anthropologie

A trucker jacket that’s covered in cozy fleece—did we just die? Because we’re pretty sure we’re in sartorial heaven.

 

