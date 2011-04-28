Spring is Here! 4 Music Videos to Get You Grooving

Were ecstatic here at StyleCaster that the sun has finally decided to grace us with its presence. This means new wardrobes and definitely new playlists are in order. We pulled together some of our favorite music videos that have got us singing along and even inspired an outfit or two of our own.

Oh Land! “Sun of a Gun”

Between the catchy beat, perfect for a morning jog, sheer puffed sleeves and delicious little pink dress we just cant get enough of Oh Land! We also love how the video basically suggests day-to-night options for outfits, thanks guys!

The Do “Too Insistent”

Um, can we say sequin eyebrows? We love the mixture of the futuristic beauty detail and her bright blue dress. We also secretly dig Grandmas floral frock as well.

Best Coast “When Im With You”

What would spring be without those first trips to the beach and a major fast food indulgence on the way home? Here, one of our top surf bands combines the two with a daytime frolic with Ronald McDonald himself, all the while looking cute in a ditsy red dress or effortlessly cool in a jean jacket and Ray-Bans.

The Kills “Satellite”

High necked button-down anyone? Alison Mosshart looks stunning in her simple combo of an oxford shirt, slim black sweater and black skinnies and then knocks us out with a blonde wig, printed tights and platform sandals.