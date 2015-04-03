StyleCaster
Share

Decorating With Pastels: 25 Rooms To Get Inspired By Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Decorating With Pastels: 25 Rooms To Get Inspired By Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Decorating With Pastels: 25 Rooms To Get Inspired By Now
26 Start slideshow

Now that the birds are chirping and the sun is shining, it’s time brighten things up in your home to get into the spring spirit officially (we are right there with you, it’s been a tough winter).

MORE: 15 Ways to Work a Shag Rug Into Your Home

Incorporating light, pastel colors is the perfect way to add a dash of spring into your home, and, as we’ve learned, a little bit of color will go a long way.

MORE: 35 Bright Home Decor Ideas to Copy From Instagram

We scoured the web for home decor inspiration perfect for getting you in the mood for the warmer weather ahead. Click through the slideshow above to check it out.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Photo: Home Dit

Photo: Style At Home

Photo: Issuu

Photo: Etsy

Photo: That Nordic Feeling

Photo: Haute Khuuture

Photo: Mix and Chic

Photo: The Everygirl

Photo: A Place for Us

Photo: Bettina Holst

Photo: Casa Haus

Photo: Decor Pad

Photo: Decor 8 Blog

Photo: Chic & Posh

Photo: Style Logistics

Photo: Decor 8 Blog

Photo: Heart Handmade UK

Photo: Alex Closet

Photo: Home Styling

Photo: Malenami

Photo: Yes Missy

Photo: Hubpages

Photo: Home Dit

Photo: Home Dit

Photo: Alice Chan

Pin It! | 25 Modern Spring Home Decor Ideas to Try

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Meet the Newest Foundation Trend: Fluids

Meet the Newest Foundation Trend: Fluids
Tags:

Promoted Stories

25 modern Spring home decor ideas | Major inspiration ahead! Interior decorating with pastels @stylecaster 25 modern Spring home decor ideas | Major inspiration ahead! Interior decorating with pastels @stylecaster 25 modern Spring home decor ideas | Major inspiration ahead! Interior decorating with pastels @stylecaster
share