5 Springy Home Decor Trends To Help You Bring The Outdoors In

What is it about springtime that ignites a redecorating fire in all of us? As the flowers start to bloom, you bet I’m scouring home decor sites to find the best new products and pieces with which to update my space. I deserve a little decor play after a good round of spring-cleaning, after all! Of course, Etsy is my go-to for all things trend-spotting, so I take their spring home decor trend predictions to heart. I love that they offer so many customizable products and allow me to support wonderful small businesses, and this year I plan on going extra-hard with my redecorating plans, because honestly, what else do I have going on right now?

Thankfully, Etsy has me covered with their 2020 Home Decor Trends Guide, which is chock-full of great inspo and innovative ways to update my home. One major theme I noticed throughout the guide is the idea of bringing the outdoors in—and the stats are proof. Etsy reports a 31% increase in searches for shell lamps and a 14% increase in searches for shell pillows in the last six months, which just proves shoppers are looking to enjoy beachy vibes from the comfort of their homes. They also noted a 27% increase in searches for bee motifs, which prompts me to ask: Are bees the new tigers? I’d rather be a Queen Bee than a Tiger King, anyway.

Some other top trends of the moment include sunset-related art prints, burl wood details, and suspended planters for all the flora and fauna your little heart desires. If you’re interested in trying out any of these outdoorsy trends in your own space, scroll down for some of our favorite nature-inspired products straight from Etsy. Happy shopping!

1. ’70s Sunset Prints

I love this modern, graphic take on the sunset aesthetic.

Add some interest to your walls with this sunset diptych.

Make a statement with this vibrant and bold retro sunset print.

2. Burl Wood

Bring some ~natural~ light into your space with this burl wood light fixture.

Give your flowers a nice home with this burl wood vase.

Found: The perfect natural side table. Cross it off the list!

3. Hanging Planters

Why hang art on your wall when you could hang plants? Especially when the planters are this cute.

I love the mix of industrial concrete with natural greenery.

This sweet planter is the perfect accent to any wall in your kitchen, living room or entryway.

4. Bee Motifs

The symmetry in this honeybee wall art print makes me v happy.

I’ll take my tea in this Queen Bee teacup with a side of honey, please and thank you.

Create a gorgeous accent wall in your space with this unique honeybee wallpaper.

5. Seashells

Sit back and relax on these velvet seashell-shaped pillows.

Do you final mirror check every day in this adorable seashell-shaped accent mirror.

Use this seashell catch-all tray to hold your jewelry on your bedside table or your vanity.

