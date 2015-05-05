The 3 Biggest Home Decor Trends on Pinterest This Spring

If you (like us!) look to Pinterest for all of your home and decor inspiration, listen up, because there are three trends people are going crazy for on the site right now: Bedrooms, timber floors, and cream and white furniture.

Ahead of any other room in the house, it turns out the bedroom is the one space getting the most attention at the moment, while timber floors are beating out tiles and carpet in home inspiration pictures. And–in a win for minimalists everywhere–sleek white is taking over grey and dark shades when it comes to the most popular furniture colors.

After analyzing the most popular and most repinned photos on Pinterest, home store, Lumber Liquidators came up with a list of the three decor themes trending online right now. So if you’re looking for some decor and living inspiration, just keep clicking.