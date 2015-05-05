StyleCaster
The 3 Biggest Home Decor Trends on Pinterest This Spring

What's hot
If you (like us!) look to Pinterest for all of your home and decor inspiration, listen up, because there are three trends people are going crazy for on the site right now: Bedrooms, timber floors, and cream and white furniture.

Ahead of any other room in the house, it turns out the bedroom is the one space getting the most attention at the moment, while timber floors are beating out tiles and carpet in home inspiration pictures. And–in a win for minimalists everywhere–sleek white is taking over grey and dark shades when it comes to the most popular furniture colors.

After analyzing the most popular and most repinned photos on Pinterest, home store, Lumber Liquidators came up with a list of the three decor themes trending online right now. So if you’re looking for some decor and living inspiration, just keep clicking.

Cream and white furniture: Minimalists, you'll love this Pinterest decor trend! Dark furniture is out, and people are pinning decor inspiration centered around cream and white furniture.
Photo: Nicole Amotte

Cream and white furniture
Photo: Nicole Amotte

Cream and white furniture
Photo: Better Homes and Gardens

Cream and white furniture
Photo: Sadie and Stella

Cream and white furniture
Photo: Made by Decor

Bedrooms: The most repinned room was the bedroom, followed by the living room. If you too want a prettier bedroom, just step this way for some clever decorating ideas.  

Photo: Jomccomiskey

Bedroom 
Photo: House Tweaking

Bedroom 
Photo: The Ultralinx

Bedroom 
Photo: My Scandinavian Home

Bedroom 
Photo: Martkleppe

Timber floors: An impressive 50% of flooring repins were hard wood. So you can go ahead and forget about carpet and tiles.

Photo: Garance Dore

Timber floors
Photo: Bless This Mess Please

Timber floors
Photo: Made by Cohen

Timber floors
Photo: Imieisognicountry

Timber floors
Photo: Style Juicer

