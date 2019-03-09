47 Pairs of Spring Heels You Can Wear with Practically Anything

Scroll To See More Images

The quest to find the perfect pair of spring heels is a valiant one. Because while spring sundresses, spring jumpsuits and spring rompers offer all kinds of sartorial value, none of them are really, truly complete until they’ve been paired with some seriously stunning shoes. And honestly—intellectual over-complications of clothing aside—shopping for spring heels is just plain fun.

During the winter, you can’t separate your footwear search from practicality—lest you opt for the wrong kind, slip and wipe out on a patch of black ice inevitably lurking on some sidewalk near your apartment. But spring—spring ushers in an era of fresh frivolity. Your rationale for buying a pair of spring heels doesn’t have to go deeper than, “They’re cute,” a gift we take for granted until the temperatures drop and we’re reminded what a liability the entire season of winter really is. During the spring, colors are brighter, prints are bolder and everything feels a little more delightful. (Amazing how beautiful our lives can be when the threat of a blizzard isn’t looming over our heads at all times, huh?)

I’m no astrologist, but I have something of a sartorial forecast to hit you with: This spring calls for fun. Where winter forced you to worry, spring invites you to be laidback AF. Ogle every cute pair of spring heels you encounter. Covet them. Maybe even buy them. You came, you saw, you Kondo’d—now, treat yourself to all the endlessly stylish delights that lie ahead.

1. Roux Neon Cross-Strap Mules, $68 at Topshop

Block heels are in high supply this season, and we couldn’t be more pleased. Shoes that are as cute as they are practical? We’ll take 100.

2. Hayward Pink Clear Heeled Mule, $56 at ASOS

Last year, we thoroughly embraced lucite rendered in its clearest format. Now, it’s getting a colorful upgrade—and we’re here for it.

3. Ryder Mesh Mule Sandals, $80 at Topshop

The comfiest sandals you could possibly wear to the club.

4. Claire Lace-Up Platform Sandal, $49 at Urban Outfitters

One early aughts relic we’re actually happy to see making its way into 2019.

5. Amanda Mesh Mule Sandal, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Not sure why mesh mule is sweeping the fashion scene, but we definitely don’t hate it.

6. Block Heel High Heels, $29.90 at Zara

Snakeskin became 2018’s trendiest animal print—and it’s poised to keep its reign going well into 2019.

7. Downtown Crocodile Mules, $48 at Topshop

If kitten heels met block heels, fell in love and had a baby—this is what it would look like.

8. Spot Light Heel, $168 at Free People

More snake print heels. Because like we said, the world can’t get enough—and we can’t, either.

9. Salary Knotted Heel Mules, $45 at ASOS

The perfect statement shoe for any formal event on your calendar.

10. Strappy Heeled Sandals, $95 at & Other Stories

Whether you’re pairing these strappy heels with a sundress or your favorite pair of black jeans, you’re sure to stun.

11. Public Desire Drank Neon Clear Pumps, $49 at ASOS

The 2019 equivalent of Cinderella’s glass slipper.

12. Roka Tie Wrap Heel Sandals, $100 at Topshop

These statement sandals are so over-the-top they probably deserve their own museum exhibit.

13. Nicole Slingback Sandal, $49 at Urban Outfitters

These sandals make us want to resurrect our favorite capris and go-to elementary school butterfly clips.

14. Bibi Lou Knotted Heeled Sandals, $152 at Anthropologie

The perfect low-key statement shoe for any outdoor party you hit up this spring/summer.

15. Barely There Block-Heel Sandals, $45 at ASOS

Juxtapose your favorite floral with stark neon shades for seriously bold fun.

16. Jeffrey Campbell Calf Hair Purdy Heels, $158 at Anthropologie

Though snakeskin is still going strong, cow print is giving it a run for its money. And since we love both, we couldn’t be more pleased.

17. Heeled Mesh Mules, $49.90 at Zara

More mesh mules. It’s a thing, y’all.

18. Heeled Leather Sandals, $85 at & Other Stories

Heels you won’t hate dancing in all night long.

19. Public Desire Hook Orange Clear Mules, $42 at ASOS

Elle Woods didn’t wear these in Legally Blonde, but she totally could’ve.

20. Suede Mules, $125 at & Other Stories

Honestly, already peeping these for the Fourth of July.

21. Rachel Slingback Heel, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Equal parts mod and contemporary—needless to say, we’re sold.

22. Regina Cross Mules, $75 at Topshop

Barbie would totally wear these.

23. Jeffrey Campbell Cyrus Bow Mules, $158 at Anthropologie

Quite possibly the most delicate clogs we’ve ever laid eyes on.

24. Jade Pointed Mid Shoes, $100 at Topshop

A seriously fashion-forward shoe—for a seriously fashion-forward shopper.

25. Charles by Charles David Slingback Heels, $99 at Anthropologie

Perfect for weddings, brunch, the office—is there anything these heels can’t do?

26. Ribbon T-Bar Sandals, $80 at Topshop

Orange is a seriously underrated color, and these bright heels are begging to be added to your statement accessory repertoire.

27. Frankie Heel, $390 at Free People

These buckle heels were made for walking—and turning heads wherever they do.

28. Gabby Block Heel, $128 at Free People

Catch us stocking up on every strappy block heel shoe we see. (Honestly, TG comfy footwear is in its hey-day.)

29. Miss Selfridge Snake Print Slingback, $51 at ASOS

A snake print with a little abstract air flair.

30. Strappy Heeled Sandals, $95 at & Other Stories

Another pair of sandals that would be truly perfect for Fourth of July. (We can’t help but plan ahead, OK??)

31. Chrissy Square-Toe Heel, $39 at Urban Outfitters

We wouldn’t have thought to pair these with an anklet, but Urban Outfitters has us convinced this is absolutely the move.

32. Bernando Harper Embroidered Shooties, $225 at Anthropologie

Just a quintessential spring shoe.

33. New Look Block-Heel Sandal, $32 at ASOS

Washed-out snakeskin, because it doesn’t have to feel overwhelmingly bold.

34. Seychelles Calming Influence Platform Sandals, $118 at Anthropologie

These platform sandals will make adding inches of height easier (and more comfortable) than ever.

35. Leather Slingbacks with Geometric Heels, $89.90 at Zara

Business in the front. Party in the back.

36. Katie Slingback Heel, $49 at Urban Outfitters

It’s totally possible we wore these to a middle school dance, like, 15 years ago. But hey, respect the comeback.

37. Seychelles Cascade Platform Heels, $108 at Anthropologie

Perfect for the wedge lover in search of a comfy heel.

38. Dolce Vita Noree Heel, $99.99 at Urban Outfitters

We’re pretty convinced there’s no such thing as too many pairs of basic black heels.

39. Woven Cowboy Heeled Mules, $89.90 at Zara

Mules were the move in 2018, and they’ll clearly be the move in 2019, too.

40. Strappy Slide Heels, $69.90 at Zara

The classic pointed-toe heel got a very spring-friendly upgrade.

41. Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Cosmo Heels, $130 at Anthropologie

Can’t you just imagine yourself wearing these by the beach?

42. Leather Animal Embossed Heeled Shoes, $89.90 at Zara

Look, croc heels are everywhere.

43. Charles by Charles David Striped Heels, $99 at Anthropologie

A perfect go-to for spring and summer.

44. Intentionally Blank Monaco Pump, $187 at Urban Outfitters

These scaly pumps are equal parts trendy and practical—remind us why you haven’t bought them yet?

45. Hayward Clear Block-Heel Mule, $56 at ASOS

Because clear lucite is still in the zeitgeist, too.

46. Dolce by Mojo Moxy Nikki Heels, $88 at Anthropologie

Sure to play well with any print in your closet.

47. Leather Mules with Geometric Heels, $99.90 at Zara

The only statement shoe your vacation wardrobe needs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.