Cute AF Wide-Fit Spring Heels You and Your Wardrobe Need Right Now

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, the smog is lifting (Love you, Los Angeles) and spring is here. Everything is warming up, which means it’s time to break out of all our winter garb and step into some super cute wide-fit spring heels, baby. Spring garden parties, after-work drinks with friends, nights out on the town—any and every occasion could use a good pair of heels. And, it’s even better if they’re perfectly suited for all your spring ensembles. So open the curtains, let in the sun and get ready to do some serious spring shoe shopping.

From pretty pastels and heeled sandals to gala-ready pumps and heels you’ll want to wear every single day, there is a pair of wide-fit spring heels waiting for you to wear them. The selection of wide-fit heels right now is actually pretty great, so don’t worry about not have cute options if you need wide width shoes. I’ve got you covered. I did all the searching for you, so you can sit back, relax and shop until you need a separate closet just for shoes.

All XX pairs of these wide-fit spring heels would be a welcomed addition to any spring wardrobe. Whether you’re headed on a fun vacation or just want a cute heel to wear to brunch this weekend, you won’t be disappointed in what brands have to offer right now. When it comes to spring heels, you can’t go wrong. So feel free to take a risk and try a pair you might not usually buy. You never know what the renewing spirit of spring can bring.

1. Strappy Lace-Up Heel, $54.90 at Torrid

A perfectly frilly pair of spring heels.

2. Penley Slingback High Heels, $56 at ASOS

Mustard is one of my favorite spring colors. (TBH, though, it’s great year-round.)

3. Floral Stripe Chunky Heel, $54.90 at Torrid

We love a good pattern mixing.

4. Isabel Low Block Heel, $29.49 at Simply Be USA

Keep things shiny this spring.

5. Bella Vita Tory II Buckle Sandal, $89.95 at Nordstrom

A classic black spring heel is what you need right now.

6. Hanson Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

Jelly sandals are back in a big way.

7. ROBYN Sandals, $75 at Topshop

You’ll definitely want these heels for an upcoming special occasion.

8. Kitten Heel Strappy Sandals, $33.49 at Simply Be USA

These heels give me major vacation vibes.

9. Macramé Lace Block Heel Sandals, $70 at Addition Elle

These heels are honestly just perfect for spring.

10. Salary Knotted Heeled Mules, $45 at ASOS

Two of my favorite things: bright colors and mules.

11. SUSIE Skinny Sandals, $55 at Topshop

Have a rainbow moment.

12. Adriana Heeled Mules, $46.99 at Simply Be USA

I’ll take these heels in every color possible, thanks.

13. J. Renee Slingback Sandals, $75.90 at Nordstrom

Chic cow print vibes.

14. Minimal Slingback Sandals, $56 at ASOS

You can’t go wrong with classic heels like these.

15. J. Renee Slingback Pump, $99.95 at Nordstrom

What’s spring without a little gingham?

16. SAMMY Court Shoes, $75 at Topshop

Feeling red hot.

17. Penley Slingback Heels, $56 at ASOS

Very into this zebra pattered heel.

18. J. Renee Desdemona Embellished Pump, $89.95 at Nordstrom

Beautiful embellishments for days.

19. Lace-Up Heeled Sandals, $70 at Addition Elle

I’m obsessed with these cut-outs.

20. Salary Knotted Heeled Mules, $31 at ASOS

These heels are basically a watercolor painting you can wear.

21. Penny Loves Kenny Skip Platform Sandal, $59.99 at DSW

These heels give me all the flower power vibes.

22. J. Renee ‘Socino’ Ankle Strap Sandal, $99.95 at Nordstrom

A classic blue heel with a little twist (literally).

23. Stripe Floral Block Heel, $49.90 at Torrid

Roses are red; these shoes are cute.

24. Journee Collection Olina Pump, $39.99 at DSW

These heels are ready for the dance floor.

25. RADE Juniper Sandals, $48 at ASOS

Because snake print is a wardrobe essential.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

