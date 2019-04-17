There Are So Many Spring Heels on Sale Right Effing Now

Scroll To See More Images

Spring heels are a beautiful thing. But spring heels on sale are an even more beautiful one. I’m not much of a shoe shopper; my shoe rotation involves—I kid you not—four simple pairs of go-tos. But the spring shoe landscape has proven to be so vast, so varied, so incredibly delightful that I’ve found myself coveting more than a few pairs of chic AF heeled mules, strappy heeled sandals and block heels reminiscent of the early aughts. I’ve, of course, been able to stave off this insatiable shoe desire for the past couple months—but now, there are so many veritably chic pairs of spring heels on sale that my resolve is starting to crumble.

For far too long, our toes have been trapped inside the confines of cozy snow boots—shielded from the frigid snowstorms that loom overhead. You think the lack of sun has been hard for you? At least you get a glimpse of it every now and then. Your precious toes have been held captive for months on end. They haven’t seen the sun since September—maybe even earlier. Spring is welcoming them back into the social arena, and don’t they deserve to make their debut in something chic, strappy, delightful?

Faux passion for toes aside, the spring shoe landscape is probably as exciting as it is because we haven’t seen sandals, or woven heels, or open-toed anything in far too long. We miss it. We crave it. We want it. But our budgets forbid it. The thing is, our budgets don’t forbid sale shopping—at least, mine doesn’t. If you can score a pair of $650 heels for a mere $200, why wouldn’t you? You’re saving more than you’re spending. And even if $200 shoes still hurt you a little bit inside, $40 shoes you can get for $16 shouldn’t. And hell yeah those are on offer.

If I, an admitted shoe skeptic, can find a straight-up handful of sale spring heels worth stocking up on right now, you definitely can. So give your toesie-woesies the moment of glory they deserve. (Or use shoe shopping as a coping mechanism for the fact that you just heard a real-ass adult use the phrase “toesie-woesies” not entirely ironically.)

1. Tabitha Simmons Woven Strappy Sandals, $266 $665 at Farfetch

An easy way to add a pop of color (or four) to an all-black-everything ensemble.

2. Honeydew Wide-Fit Heeled Sandals, $16 $40 at ASOS

Neon shades continue to pervade every season of 2019 so far. They’re cute, though, so why fight it?

3. Mansur Gavriel Mule, $285 $475 at Farfetch

An early aughts relic that doesn’t feel at all out of place in 2019.

4. Miss KG Evelyn Block-Heeled Sandals, $54.50 $109 at ASOS

Pom-poms are fun. Stop trying to stave them off.

5. Alexandre Birman Floral Print Evelyn Mules, $294 $388 at Farfetch

Because mules are more delightful when they’re covered in flowers and adorned with a sharp heel.

6. Loud and Clear Heel, $30 $60 at Nasty Gal

Last year’s lucite trend is getting a slightly colorful makeover in 2019.

7. New Look Wide-Fit Leopard Print Sandals, $19 $32 at ASOS

Your new Saturday night go-to.

8. Lana Block Heel, $49.95 $75 at Free People

A Cinderella slipper, crafted for the modern age.

9. Heather Floral Embellished Heeled Sandals, $23.50 $79 at ASOS

Your maximalist friend is loving the fact that she can cram sequins and ruffles and florals into a single pair of shoes.

10. Amanda Mesh Mule Sandal, $39.20 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Last year’s slide trend got a dainty, ever-so-slightly fancy makeover.

11. Maryam Nassir Zadeh Palma Low-Heel Sandals, $334 $476 at Farfetch

The kind of thing you probaly owned in elementary school. Whatever, they’d look cuter on you now.

12. Malone Souliers Hayley Mules, $357 $595 at Farfetch

Sure to elevate any ensemble—from a low-key tee-and-jeans combo to a veritable evening gown.

13. Honey Block-Heeled Mules, $51 $64 at ASOS

I’m still not entirely convinced that mules will actually stay on your feet when you’re walking around, dancing or just generally living your life. So as far as I’m concerned, the more straps, the merrier (and probably, the more secure).

14. Maryam Nassir Zadeh Strappy Slingback Sandals, $400 $571 at Farfetch

Weren’t you just thinking about how you desperately needed a pair of shoes for wedding season? (Or wait, was that me?)

15. Laurence Dacade Naton Floral Applique Sandals, $368 $920 at Farfetch

Embellishment doesn’t have to mean studs.

16. Lost Ink Wide-Fit Pearl Effect Heeled Sandals, $21.50 $73 at ASOS

Pearls are always a good idea. Seriously, name a time they’re not.

17. Kalda Pink Thelma Shearling Mules, $230 $574 at Farfetch

A fuzzy slipper, designed for the most extra person you know.

18. Raise It Up Platform Sandal, $36 $70 at Nasty Gal

Lace-up sandals are happening. And these offer a particularly fun take on the trend.

19. Attico Purple Cara Feather Embellished Mules, $305 $610 at Farfetch

Really, when is wearing feathers on your feet a bad idea?

20. Oh Toe You Don’t Tie Heel, $30 $60 at Nasty Gal

Because I never could resist an iridescent accessory.

21. RAYE Presley Heel, $168 $191 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a no-fail color. And they’re on sale, so like, why don’t you already own them?

22. Cross Strap Sandals, $63 $125 at ASOS

Chunky sandals that feel fit for a night out.

23. Piper Thin Strappy Heel, $39.20 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Another sleek wedding guest-worthy shoe.

24. Loeffler Randall Adele Block-Heel Mules, $158 $395 at Farfetch

Perfect for any and every spring/summer party on your radar this year.

25. Lucy Kitten Heel Mule, $39.99 $59 at Urban Outfitters

Mules that’ll take you from the office to brunch—and back.

26. RAYE Miller Mule, $90 $158 at Revolve

Perfect for Friday night, if you don’t mind the extra height.

27. Honeydew Wide-Fit Heeled Sandals, $24 $60 at ASOS

Pretty hard to pass up an opportunity to wear glitter during the spring. Or like, ever.

28. RAYE Verada Heel, $116 $178 at Revolve

Quite possibly the most sophisticated shoe in this roundup—and a pretty damn versatile one, too.

29. Kacie Woven Leather Mules, $128 $160 at Lulus

Want to make a shoe feel spring-appropriate? Render it in a woven textile.

30. Jaggar Essential Snake Heel, $114 $162 at Revolve

Last year’s snake print trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

31. Dorateymur Integra Leather Sandals, $205 $410 at Farfetch

Great for vacations, parties, weddings, work—come to think of it, you could probably wear these anywhere.

32. RAYE Napa Heel, $72 $148 at Revolve

Metallics are far too underrated once it gets hot out.

33. New Age Platform, $69.95 $138 at Free People

Platforms have returned from the ’70s to make us taller—and to make our wardrobes cuter.

34. Alias Mae Tyla Heel, $140 $200 at Revolve

Sure to play as well with your sunniest sundress as they would with your most powerful power suit.

35. Tony Bianco Sierra Heel, $108 $153 at Revolve

Strappy without feeling over-the-top.

36. Suede Sandalette Mule, $88 $125 at & Other Stories

Millennial pink mules are cute. Millennial pink mules adorned with pearls are undeniably cuter.

37. Claudia Metallic Strappy Heel, $9.99 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Yet another pair of strappy, comfy sandals just waiting to take you to a wedding. And they’re only $10!!

38. Neous Cina 60 Leather Mules, $241 $482 at Farfetch

Great for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and every other red-worthy occasion coming up.

39. Malone Souliers Cindy Polka Dot Sandals, $390 $557 at Farfetch

Why pick between spots and stripes when you can simply have both at once?

40. Chrissy Square-Toe Heel, $39 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Pretty sure I owned these in middle school. And 10 years later, I’m still into ’em.

41. Maryam Nassir Zadeh Geometric Patch Block-Heel Mules, $341 $487 at Farfetch

White spring shoes that feel anything but basic.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.