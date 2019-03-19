Chic Going-Out Tops That Are Perfect for Spring Nights

Scroll To See More Images

As we freshen up our wardrobes, weeding out winter go-tos in favor of spring-facing favorites, it behooves us to stock up on every basic we can imagine needing in the coming months. Sundresses, sandals and swimsuits are on the menu. And even more practical pieces, like spring coats and spring jackets, are, too. But one oft-overlooked basic we mustn’t forget? Spring going-out tops.

Each time we load up our closets with necessities, we imagine our day-to-day routines. I mentally walk through my calendar, accounting for the spring clothes I’ll wear to the office, the pieces I’ll take on an upcoming beach getaway, and even the cocktail dress or two I’ll keep around in case a fancy event makes it onto my radar. This exercise relies on consistency, failing to account for more spontaneous excursions—the kinds of things that would never make it on your calendar in the first place, like a night at the bar, or the club, or some party. It’s never until these occasions arise that I realize I have nothing to wear to them. And this isn’t one of those hackneyed closet-full-of-clothes-but-nothing-to-wear situations—I literally have no tops fit for nights out, and I’m left haphazardly combining pieces until I’ve created something that remotely resembles a going-out look.

By this point, I’ve been burned too many times to keep at this, so I’ve built going-out tops into my seasonal shopping routine. Now, after I’ve made sure all my daily must-haves are accounted for, I dive right into nightly must-haves too—and as someone who just did the damn thing, I can honestly say, there are all kinds of incredible spring going-out tops worth shopping as soon as you get the chance.

1. Truly Madly Deeply V-Neck Babydoll Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Because when life gives you the opportunity to wear a straight-up T-shirt to a bar, you take advantage.

2. HBD Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

The slip dress isn’t the only silky little number making a comeback this year.

3. Textured Weave Mesh Top, $29.90 at Zara

Transparent tops are the hottest way to keep yourself from overheating this spring.

4. Curve Long-Sleeve Twist-Front Snake-Print Top, $51 at ASOS

Snakeskin is in full-force this season—stock up.

5. Border Babe Bodysuit, $58 at Free People

Last year’s scarf print trend just got a bar-worthy makeover.

6. Ribbed One-Shoulder Tank Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Just a touch more interesting than your go-to tank top.

7. True Lies Mock Neck Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

More transparent tops—because our lives are better with them in it.

8. Val Velour Smocked Cropped Tube Top, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A smocked top that’s bar-worthy? Say no more.

9. Flirt Factor Off-the-Shoulder Top, $26 at Lulus

The off-the-shoulder movement is still going strong—and it’s ready to keep you appropriately warm (and cool) this spring.

10. Debbie Square-Neck Cami, $29 at Urban Outfitters

A going-out top you can layer over a tee for day-to-day wear? Yes, please.

11. Live It Up Lace Bodysuit, $58 at Free People

Lingerie that’s socially acceptable to wear outside.

12. All in Good Fun Off-the-Shoulder Top, $44 at Lulus

Breezy enough to keep you from overheating. Cozy enough to keep you from freezing.

13. For You Only Cami, $58 at Free People

A cami that practically demands for you to go braless. Free the nipple, babe.

14. Sunday Stroll Bodysuit, $58 at Free People

A bodysuit that feels distinctly adorable—in case cute is more your speed.

15. TTYL Tube, $48 at Free People

The aughts called—they want you to cherish this tube top.

16. Out from Under Raine Ruched Mesh Bodysuit, $44 at Urban Outfitters

A night-out-appropriate way to get your spring florals on.

17. Truly Madly Deeply V-Neck Peplum Tank Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Because one night-out-top-that’s-basically-a-T-shirt just wasn’t enough.

18. I.AM,GIA Naomi Ruffle Bustier Top, $90 at Urban Outfitters

A ruffled off-the-shoulder top with a form-fitting bustier, rendered in a fiery shade of red. You didn’t even need to look at the photo—you knew you wanted it after reading that description.

19. Feels Right Bodysuit, $40 at Free People

This bodysuit looks cozy enough to sleep in.

20. Out from Under Striped Seamless Bodysuit, $34 at Urban Outfitters

This bodysuit will take you from day to night—and then back to day again.

21. Lace Camisole Top, $35 at Topshop

Undoubtedly the sexiest satin cami on the market right now. (Seriously, I’ve shopped them all.)

22. Out from Under Rylee Surplice Halter Bodysuit, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Understatedly sexy.

23. Project Social T Bailey Wrap Tee, $19 at Urban Outfitters

A good go-to to have for lower-key night-out occasions.

24. Moon River Blouson Cropped Tank Top, $34 at Lulus

Cropped, ruffled, peplumed—a win on all fronts.

25. Bridget Bodysuit, $48 at Free People

Can you tell I’m a sucker for any and all things halter?

26. Out from Under Sandy Off-the-Shoulder Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

This off-the-shoulder sweater will keep you cozy on spring’s chilliest nights—without making you feel like it’s still winter. (Lavender is a distinctly spring shade, y’all.)

27. On Point Bodysuit, $48 at Free People

A tank top bodysuit with just enough detail to keep you from having to layer on the accessories.

28. Cowl-Neck Satin Cami, $29 at ASOS

Yet another satin cami, because they’re seriously happening right now.

29. Chelsea Bodysuit, $58 at Free People

Just be sure to stock up on fashion tape.

30. I.AM.GIA Alya Off-the-Shoulder Corset Top, $80 at Urban Outfitters

The sexy pirate equivalent of night-out wear.

31. Racer-Back Silk Cami, $158-168 at Anthropologie

There are so many silky camis on offer it’s practically impossible not to find one that meets your needs.

32. Slay It With Me Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit, $34 at Lulus

Part V-neck, part off-the-shoulder, part cami—in case you were struggling to figure out which neckline to wear tonight.

33. Out from Under Lots of Lace Bodysuit, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to play well with anything in your closet—but also fares wonderfully on its own.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.