33 Fruits and Vegetables To Eat Now

The best part of spring is undoubtedly getting to indulge in the season’s best bounty—yes that is right, we are talking about fruits and vegetables that are only in season for a few short months at their best. Want to take advantage of the best eating time of year? Here is what you should be eating now. We suggest hitting up your local farmer’s market to truly take advantage.

Spring Fruits:

Apricots

Avocados

Carrots

Cherries

Grapefruit

Kiwis

Kumquats

Lemons

Mango

Pineapple

Navel oranges

Strawberries

Spring Vegetables:

Artichokes

Arugula

Asparagus

Beets

Fava beans

Fennel

Fiddleheads

Greens

Leeks

Lettuce

Morels

Nettles

Spring onions

Parsley

Peas

Radishes

Rhubarb

Scallions

Spinach

Swiss chard

Turnips

