33 Fruits and Vegetables To Eat Now

The best part of spring is undoubtedly getting to indulge in the season’s best bounty—yes that is right, we are talking about fruits and vegetables that are only in season for a few short months at their best. Want to take advantage of the best eating time of year? Here is what you should be eating now. We suggest hitting up your local farmer’s market to truly take advantage.
Spring Fruits:
Apricots
Avocados
Carrots
Cherries
Grapefruit
Kiwis
Kumquats
Lemons
Mango
Pineapple
Navel oranges
Strawberries
Spring Vegetables:
Artichokes
Arugula
Asparagus
Beets
Fava beans
Fennel
Fiddleheads
Greens
Leeks
Lettuce
Morels
Nettles
Spring onions
Parsley
Peas
Radishes
Rhubarb
Scallions
Spinach
Swiss chard
Turnips
