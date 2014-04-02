22 Spring Flowers In Bloom Now

The best part of spring, besides the chance to forgo your puffer jacket for a trench, is undoubtedly the blooming flowers, everywhere. Want to know what flowers to be on the lookout for at your local flower market? We have you covered with a definitive list. Now amateur florists, get to work.

Allium: This flower is often referred to as the “flowering onion,” and is pretty spectacular.

Anemone: This is a pale blue and white starry blossom, perfect for getting in the mood for spring.

Daffodil: This flower begins to appear in early spring.

Dogwood Tree: Perfect for planting in spring gardens.

Hyacinth: Not only do they look beautiful, they smell great.

Forsythia: A bright yellow shrub, the color can’t be beat.

Iris Reticulata: Small iris’ begin to appear in early spring.

Jack in the Pulpit: This wildflower is great for adding to bohemian-inspired flower arrangements.

Lilac: This shrub begins to appear in late spring.

Lily of the Valley: Depending on the weather, lily of the valley will begin to appear in late spring.

Magnolia Trees: This tree begins to bloom early.

Muscari: Usually planted alongside daffodils and tulips, this flower hugs the ground.

Peony: When in doubt when deciding on what to add to a spring flower arrangement, go for the peonies.

Pussy Willow: It’s easy to create a simple minimalist arrangement with pussy willows.

Primrose: A springtime jewel, utilize this flower while you can.

Redbud Tree: These trees bloom before their leaves even appear.

Rhododendron and Azalea: These flowers begin to pop up in spring.

Scilla: These small bulbs produce blue and purple blossoms.

Spiraea: Shrubs, these are perfect for a spring garden.

Tulip: This springtime favorite begin their long period of bloom in mid-spring.

Trillium: This wildflower begins to pop up in spring.

Wood Anemone: With variations in lilac and white, this is another wildflower to take advantage of in spring.

