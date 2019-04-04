StyleCaster
37 Pairs of Spring Flats We’re Eyeing Right Now

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Candace Ross.

Something about spring just makes us want to shoe-shop. (Maybe the fact that we’ve been wearing the same damn pair of snow boots every day since October?? Maybe??) Now that we’re shedding layers, trading sweaters for T-shirts and whipping out our favorite relaxed jeans on the reg, we’re in dire need of footwear that feels as fresh as our spring wardrobes. That means spring heels, spring wedges and spring flats in every possible shape, texture and color. Budgets, beware—we’re coming for these shoe stores, and we’re coming for them hard.

We’d be lying if we said spring flats were the first thing we thought to stock up on this season. Once we handled our sundress and swimsuit situation, we moved into top-of-mind accessory domains—namely, spring heels and wedges. Heels feel party-worthy and wedges feel vacation-worthy. In other words, they’re fun, and once winter starts to wear off, we can’t bear the thought of practicality any longer. But. Once it gets hot out, no one has the energy to run around in heels and wedges all day—at least, we don’t. So when we’re getting dressed in the morning, we never find ourselves reaching for the spring heels and wedges we just bought. Those are occasion pieces, not everyday ones—and that’s exactly why spring flats are so vital.

Flats get kind of a bad rap. Like we said, flats tend to get lumped in with other practical necessities—leaving them feeling kind of, well, un-fun. But the current selection of spring flats is anything but. Seriously, some of the mules, sandals and loafers on offer at your favorite retailers right now are seriously cute—cuter than some of the spring heels we’ve seen this season, and definitely cute enough to warrant a spot in your fun rotation. If you’ll let them, spring flats will elevate even the laziest of spring ensembles, and they’ll keep you comfortable while they’re at it. That’s a sartorial win/win if we’ve ever seen one. So give spring flats a chance (and a quick perusal), won’t you?

1. All Black Colorblocked Slides, $149 at Anthropologie

The easiest way to dress up a tee-and-jeans combo? Slip into these.

2. Fabric Moroccan Barbouches, $49.90 at Zara

Who needs beach sandals when you can wear these woven flats, instead?

3. Terhi Polkki Fiona Shooties, $318 at Anthropologie

We’re now regretting every time we’ve called flats lame. Ever.

4. Mango Cow Print Effect Slip-On Mule, $80 at ASOS

Cow print is pervading the zeitgeist in every possible way—and we’re super here for it.

5. Rebecca Minkoff Maelynn Sandal, $128 at Revolve

Wears like a flat, looks like a sandal.

6. Dana Slingback Mule, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect pop-of-color addition to any tee-and-jeans ensemble.

7. All Black City Slingback Flats, $148 at Anthropologie

A flat designed for the lover of strappy slingbacks.

8. Minister Cutout Flat Shoes, $56 at ASOS

A cutout-filled iteration of the classic loafer.

9. Silent D Gideon Slides, $108 at Anthropologie

When in doubt, adorn it with fringe—and pom-poms.

10. Mazie Camel Slingback Sandal, $19 at Lulus

The ultimate spring/summer go-to.

11. Huma Blanco Marina Woven Leather Slides, $310 at Anthropologie

Because neutral and bold are far from mutually exclusive.

12. Marlowe Flat, $265 at Free People

These are so strange we can hardly wrap our minds around them—and yet, we want them.

13. Dr. Martens 1461 Mono Oxford, $115 at Urban Outfitters

White loafers offer the kind of fresh semi-formality we’re looking for this spring.

14. LPA Botello Flat, $107 at Revolve

Because if you’re going to wear black during the most exciting season of the year, you better put a pom-pom on it.

15. Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Mesh Loafers, $130 at Anthropologie

Not your average spring loafer.

16. Lorne Pointed Mules, $29 at ASOS

The snake print trend is still going strong—and it looks great on mules.

17. Moscow Mules, $35 at ASOS

An edgy AF mule, perfect for the mule skeptic.

18. Lockwood Pointed Ballet Flats, $40 at ASOS

Practically begging to be paired with your favorite spring skirt.

19. Liendo by Seychelles Codensa Twist Flats, $108 at Anthropologie

These are so sweet—and so perfect for spring parties (you’ll be dancing all night long without regretting your shoe choice for a second).

20. Low Cut Leather Mules, $39.90 at Zara

We can’t decide between the mustard option and the fuchsia one—so we’ll take both.

21. Motif Flats, $88 at Anthropologie

Because no closet is really, fully complete without at least one pair of animal print shoes.

22. Raye Selma Flat, $51 at Revolve

The ruffled detailing leave these flats feeling spring-friendly—and on-trend.

23. Soludos Mon Amour Espadrille Smoking Slipper, $85 at Urban Outfitters

Embroidered linen espadrilles are sweeping the zeitgeist, and we’re definitely not mad about it.

24. Raye Bonnie Slide, $44 at Revolve

Part sandal, part slide—all cute.

25. Dolce Vita Woven Raffia Slides, $100 at Lulus

Because come spring, the more woven pieces we can get our hands on, the better.

26. Sol Sana Rocket Slide, $51 at Revolve

Formal enough to wear to parties. Comfortable enough to wear 24/7.

27. Cecelia New York Gloria Slides, $210 at Anthropologie

We love a peachy flat.

28. Woven Slingback Flats, $129 at Zara

Staring at these woven slingbacks has already inspired us to mentally plan, like, seven vacations.

29. Dolce Vita Elina Woven Slides, $140 at Anthropologie

The perfect going-out flat.

30. Laurie Strappy Flats, $128 at Anthropologie

Slip-on averse? These strappy flats have your back.

31. Woven Ballet Flats, $49.90 at Zara

All. Woven. Everything.

32. Raye x House of Harlow 1960 Shaina Slide, $158 at Revolve

More pom-poms, please.

33. Silent D Menswear Oxford Loafers, $170 at Anthropologie

We’re not ashamed to admit these loafers are cooler than we are.

34. Design Lorne Pointed Mules, $29 at ASOS

Take things to the next level by pairing these pinstripe mules with your favorite pinstripe button-down.

35. Frayed Edge Seashell Mules, $59.90 at Zara

The seashell jewelry trend has officially made its way to footwear.

36. New Look Woven Mule, $29 at ASOS

Fit for vacation wear and day-to-day wear, alike.

37. Raid Pointed Studded Flat Mules, $32 at ASOS

The perfect comfy work shoe.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

