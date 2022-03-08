6 Spring Fashion Trends Slated To Make A Major Comeback

Scroll To See More Images

When spring hits, everyday occurrences suddenly seem revived and reinvigorated. Linen curtains start to flutter instead of just hang, the pigeon on the window sill turns from foe to friend, your everyday wardrobe sparks new intrigue and even the mini skirt in the back of your closet suddenly seems appealing. Just as spring encourages cleaning out what’s no longer necessary or relevant, it’s also a great time to rediscover and bring things back. As a result, many of spring fashion trends are past trends ready to be revived for a comeback, including styles that have resurfaced from the ‘90s, early 2000s and beyond.

Just when you thought every trend from the Y2K pop-star aesthetic had already made its return, the era comes back for a victory lap. Miu Miu launched the micro-mini skirt into a macro-trend with a leggy Spring/Summer ‘22 collection, and since then, celebrities from Zendaya to Nicole Kidman have rocked the barely-there silhouette.

The mini skirt isn’t the only risqué trend making a comeback—sheer fabrics are also having a moment. No longer will pieces be considered accidentally see-through, so if you’re eyeing a sheer black slip dress, it’s time to invest in some not-so-private undergarments to wear underneath! If solid sheers feel too revealing, brands like AFRM and Kim Shui have sheer pieces with colorful patterns that leave a little more of whats underneath to the imagination.

Once you’ve decided between your mini skirt or sheer dress for a night out, you’ll need to add spring’s boldest accessories. Saturated sandals are hitting shelves in every color of the rainbow (because minimalism is boring!) and sparkly sequined bags are ready to be paired with them. Now is definitely the time to call your mom and ask if she kept that glitzy tote bag you had a million years ago from Limited Too.

While you’re at it, you’re also going to want to raid your brother’s closet to find a pair of sporty sunglasses. Sleek, skinny, sporty sunglasses may have been worn semi-ironically by frat star and corny dad archetypes for years now, but the fashion crowd has reclaimed the trend as its own. Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga are here for it, and so am I.

On the more practical side of fashion, a quilted jacket is a stylish solution to unpredictable spring transitional weather. Made popular by designers like Ulla Johnson and SEA New York, these jackets range from a piece that resembles something your grandma could make to innovative light waterproof down fabrics. On the SS22 runways, both Cynthia Rowley and Sandy Liang emphasized more playful approaches to quilting, and fast fashion brands have already begun taking note.

These trends can all be mixed and matched, so you’ll be able to plan your own fashion comeback without repeating a single outfit. Keep reading for the best of each trend below.

Mini Skirts

This denim mini skirt will look amazing with a chunky belt and tall boots. It’s short, but not so short that it’ll cause a possible wardrobe malfunction.

Sporty Sunnies

The Balenciaga sport sunglasses retail for over $500, which is a high price to pay to block out the sun (or a few haters). Luckily, actual sport sunglasses

authentically capture the same vibes for a fraction of the price.





Saturated Sandals

Bright solid colors have pushed the classic “florals for spring” agenda to the back burner and are fully taking over this season. These green heeled sandals will spice up a pair of light wash denim for a night on the town.

Sultry Sheers

This muted rainbow dress from AFRM will take you from the office to happy hour to a rooftop party and back. The overlay is completely sheer, but the dress has a built-in slip for coverage.

Glitzy Bags

Nothing shines better in the sunlight (or on the dance floor) than a sparkly handbag. This embellished pick is the perfect accessory to add to your rotation for wedding season looks, date nights and bougie brunches.

Quilted Bombers

Designers like Ulla Johnson create beautiful quilted jackets if you’re looking for an investment piece, but this light blue quilted option from H&M is a great pick at a lower price point.