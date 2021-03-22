The Top Fashion Trends Everyone Should Try This Spring

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t want to jinx it, but I think it’s safe to say that winter is officially behind us. On to spring! And with it, the top spring 2021 fashion trends. This year’s lot is full of happy colors and playful aesthetics and I couldn’t be more in favor of a little fun. We’ve had a hard 12 months, wouldn’t you say so?

Leading this season’s looks are the top color and pattern trends. For colors, pastels are in, so dive into dreamy blues, pale sunny yellows and baby pinks galore. As for patterns, we’re not quite ready for summer’s funky checkerboard print just yet, so to hold us over in the meantime, girly gingham will have her time to shine. The classic look just screams cottagecore picnic blanket, but can be reinvented in so many ways.

Onto accessories! This spring, we’re taking off a few gold chains and even our chunky gold hoops in favor of more playful pieces. Mixed beads, colorful enamel, the works! The bolder the better when it comes to rings, earrings and all other jewelry.

Last but not least, two opposing trends: For those looking to dress up, matching suiting sets are in—but swap your trousers for a mini skirt or shorts to spring-ify the look. For anyone who wants to dress down, a chunky velcro-strap dad sandal is all the rage. Believe me when I say they feel as good on the feet as your quarantine slippers.

Below, get the full scoop on spring’s top five trends and start shopping the looks to get ahead.

Gingham + Checks

Checkerboard will be the pattern of the summer, but before we get there, girly gingham gets her turn. The sweet classic is a springy staple that looks good in just about any color. Choose from timeless dresses or on-trend matching sets to bring a little gingham into your life.

Puff 3/4 Sleeve Smocked Peplum Top

I’m obsessed with this green gingham blouse from Target, which also comes in plus sizes. I love the smocked detailing—and I could be convinced to wear those puffy sleeves off-the-shoulder to really show off my (coming soon) tan.

Strappy Gingham Dress

There’s something about red gingham that just feels so picnic blanket-chic, so this red midi dress is basically a must for living out your cottagecore fantasy.

Follow the Sun Check Set

I’m all about a good matching set for summer, and this gingham crop top with matching high-waisted pants is pretty much the only thing I want on my body for the next few months. With a wicker handbag? Swoon.

Gingham Mini Dress

This sweet little dress is trendy now, but trust that it’ll be timeless in your wardrobe. You can wear it for years! Dress it down with some white sneakers or up with a little sandal—perhaps a colorful pair for some contrast.

Playful Jewelry

Chunky gold hoops and simple chains won’t ever truly fade out of fashion, but this season, bold is better. Opt for fun colors, mixed beading and enamel details that up the ante on your usual arm candy and ring situation. Bonus points if you deck out your ears in mix-and-match earrings to really get wild.

Sugar Spun Earrings Set

Mix-and-match earring sets with colorful enamel are all the rage right now, and this duo in particular has my heart. Yes, they’re a minor splurge, but come on. They spark joy!

Enamel Daisy Ring

On a budget? I’m wearing this affordable find on my finger as we speak. They also make heart and ying yang styles that fit this season’s trends and you could snag all three and still spend less than $40.

Lauretta Necklace

This funky mixed piece somehow manages to look elegant while being a true hot mess. The glass and pearl beads shouldn’t make so much sense together, but they just do, and I can’t fight it.

Dulcis Cocktail Ring

This pink crystal cocktail ring is one of Swarovski’s latest and greatest drool-worthy styles that plays up fun colors and shapes. I’ll definitely be saving up to snag this spectacular piece.

Pastel Tones

So long, neons! Pretty pastels are the colors of the season—and there’s more than one right way to wear them. Go full femme and lean into the soft aesthetic, or wear bold, funky pieces in these lighter hues for a bit of edgy contrast. Top shades include cotton candy pink, buttercream yellow and sky blue.

Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag I love using my purses to play up color trends and this little shoulder bag is the most dreamy shade of blue. Bonus points for that gold chain detailing! Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag $78 buy it

Smiley Face Bucket Hat

Want to amp up your beach attire? Throw on a playful bucket hat with your bikini and boom! You’re set. This pastel yellow pick is sure to get smiles from all who see you.

Harlin Pink Sandals

If you can’t bring yourself to splurge on Gucci’s almost-$400 rubber sandals, this similar take from Steve Madden is just as good—if not better! They come in black as well, but I’m a sucker for the pastel pink.

Rectangular Sunglasses

If you’re not big on color, a simple accessory is all you need to play up pastel tones! These light purple sunnies pack a punch and are as practical as they are adorable.

Suiting Sets

I didn’t see this trend coming, but suiting sets are everywhere. Literally, everywhere. If you’re the kind of person that lives to dress up, consider your prayers answered. This season, skip trousers and replace them with itty-bitty mini skirts or tailored shorts—and whenever the option to go tweed presents itself, lean in.

Textured Green Skirt Suit

Green is huge this season, and this blazer and skirt combo low-key looks like something Kate Middleton would wear if she decided to become an influencer. Fingers crossed that actually happens.

Stone Short Suit

Consider this neutral suit your new go-to spring look. Whenever you aren’t sure what to wear, trust that this longline blazer and these shorts together are always the correct choice.

Topstitched Blue Skirt Suit

This cropped blazer pairs perfectly with this ever-so-slightly-ruched mini. The dark cornflower hue is a bit business, but you can edge it up with some chunky loafers for everyday wear.

Dad Sandals

Remember all those cutesy kitten heels we bought last spring? Yeah, we’re over it. They’re still cute, don’t get me wrong—but velcro dad sandals have replaced chunky dad sneakers this season and I guarantee they’re the most comfortable things you’ve ever put on your feet. Prepare to wear absolutely nothing else.

Original Universal Sandal in Light Green Multi

Teva definitely put this style of sandal on the map, so let’s give credit where credit is due. This pair also plays up the season’s pastel trend, so they’re definitely a must-shop.

Suicoke Depa Leather Strap Sandals

These Dr. Martens have to be the coolest take on the trend so far—and I’m all about it. The all-black leather look is the perfect foil to a silky spring slip dress. Pair with a leather jacket to seal the deal.

Maisie Slipper Sandal

This fashion-ified take on the trend ups the ante with a leopard print, a bowtie detail and a platform sole. If ever a going-out dad sandal existed, this would be it.