Want: Step Into Spring With Sleek Under-$100 Minimalist Sandals

What: A pair of monochromatic sandals with rope ankle straps and chunky low heels.

Why: While the slogan “fashion is pain” often applies to many of our style decisions, we do appreciate a pair of walkable heels that can survive those cobblestone streets. These practical sandals have stable mid-size heels and a single sole soles, making walking in them an easy task. Plus, contrasting black and white was a huge trend in the spring collections. A pair of stylish and practical heels? We’re on it.

How: For work, we’d style these with a pair of sleek cropped trousers and our favorite lightweight sweater. Wear them on the town by opting for a black leather mini and a minimalist white T-shirt.

Tryst Pump, $60; at Nasty Gal