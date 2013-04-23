Spring Essential: Low Heel Shoes That Are Made For Walking

You may have noticed that, for the last eight years or so, it seemed every shoe brand across every price point was hawking precariously high heels bolstered by equally major platforms—until now, that is, as the fashion industry seemed to have decided that it’s had enough of teetering, and officially declared 2013 the year of chic comfort.

That’s why you may have noticed that pretty much every retailer from Zara to Barneys is showcasing 1960s-inspired pumps with refreshingly low—think 2 inches and under—block heels. Not only are these shoes made for walking (seriously—they can take you from coffee to cocktails), but they look super-chic when paired with pretty much anything in your closet, from a pair of skinny jeans, to shorts and a blazer.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 pairs of shoes with refreshingly low block heels to buy—and wear—now!

