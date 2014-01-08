5 Amazing Spring Fashion Internships to Apply For Now

The new year doesn’t just mean stacking up your resolutions and trying to form new, better habits. It’s also the beginning of prime hunting season in the world of spring fashion internships. Whether you want to work hands-on in apparel and accessories showrooms, deal more on the design side of things, or potentially write for a fabulous site like StyleCaster (we had to!), now’s the time to be searching.

We did a little digging and came up with five solid fashion internships that offer opportunities ranging from the world of marketing to the world of design. Read on to see our list and find out how to apply now!

1. Internship Around the World, ASOS

The U.K.-based retailer is doing something a little different this year: offering one college student the opportunity to intern at all six of the company’s global offices. You’ll be sent to London, Berlin, Shanghai, Sydney, NYC, and Lille, France, to work, given a $3,000 stipend and a $1,000 ASOS gift card.

Location: International

How to Apply: Go to asos.com/ASOSinternship, and submit a “Life Resume,” in the style of a collage, detailing why you deserve the slot. The application, according to a press release from the brand, was “purposely left open-ended,” so be creative!

Deadline: March 3, 2014

2. E-Commerce Internship, Rag & Bone

If you’re interested in the digital side of how fashion brands operate, this is a great opportunity for you. You’ll be proofreading Rag & Bone’s website, writing copy for product descriptions, assisting on photo shoots, and a number of other duties.

Location: New York

How to Apply: Doostang.com

Deadline: Open-ended

3. Visual Merchandising Internship, Dolce & Gabbana

If you love the display of chic stores like Dolce & Gabbana and want to learn more about how they achieve their trademark look, this is the internship for you. You’d work closely with D&G’s corporate team, learning how they achieve such a streamlined look throughout their global brand.

Location: New York

How to Apply: Internships.com

Deadline: January 10, 2014

4. Design Internship, DKNY

If you spend way too much time fantasizing about how clothes drape, pinning dresses to models, and calling in fabric samples for your creations, this is the gig for you. DKNY is offering a rare opportunity to intern in the design department, where you’ll be able to submit sketches for review, assist during fittings, and meet with vendors.

Location: New York

How to Apply: DKNY.com

Deadline: Open-ended

5. Visual Display and Merchandising Internship, Anthropologie

Obsessed with all the sparkly-chic window displays Anthropologie consistently delivers? Learn how they work their magic at this internship, which will show you the ropes of everything from window displays to jewelry shelves to the elaborate installations the brand is so known for.

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Apply: Urban Outfitters Careers

Deadline: Open-ended

And, yes, StyleCaster is currently hiring interns for the Spring semester! Submit your resume and at least 3-5 writing clips to intern@stylecaster.com.