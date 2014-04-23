6 Cool Spring Fashion Collaborations No One’s Talking About

There are already a number of buzzy fashion collaborations coming down the pipeline that are heavily discussed and well-known: Alexander Wang creating a line of runway-inspired goods for H&M is one of them, as is Roland Mouret teaming up with Banana Republic. But there are also a number of partnerships—ones that are already shoppable, in fact!—that have flown significantly under the radar.

Read on to find out more about these spring fashion collaborations, and be sure to shop them before they (inevitably) sell out!

1. Ostwald Hegalson x Aldo

As part of shoe and accessories retailer Aldo’s “Rise” initiative, for which the brand partners with rising fashion designers the world over, this season they’ve teamed up with ultra-hip London-based label Ostwald Hegalson. Known for its cheeky and colorful approach to design and modern silhouette, the brand has produced more of the same for the affordable shoe and accessories emporium, all ranging from $65 to $130. We’re particularly fond of the Zowie pumps and the Colton bags.

Check it out: Aldo.com

2. Betsey Johnson x Urban Outfitters

The beloved, wacky designer known mainly for her undying love for hot pink brings major 1990s realness to the hipster-loved mega-retailer this spring. Think: poofy ballet skirts, muted floral prints, plaids, and plenty of grunge influences, ranging from $20 to $350.

Check it out: UrbanOutfitters.com

3. Mara Hoffman x Havaianas

If ever there were a dream warm-weather collaboration, this just might be it. Print-loving designer Mara Hoffman has teamed up with sandal purveyor Havaianas for the most awesome pairs of flip-flops we’ve ever seen. There are four styles in all, all equally as colorful and Mara-esque, for $44 a pop. We need these for every poolside adventure in our not-so-distant future.

Check it out: Havaianas.com

4. Philip Crangi x Coach

One of our favorite partnerships of the season is, technically, a men’s collection. Designer Philip Crangi create a line of belts, bracelets, and other baubles for Coach, all of them fairly masculine and heavy (of course) on the leathers. But we have to also admit–we want each and every piece, all of which range from $128 to $198. There’s something a bit vitange and Western-inspired about it all.

Check it out: Coach.com

5. Sophia Webster x J.Crew

Back for the second season, shoe maven Sophia Webster has created another stunning line of footwear ($320-$695) for J.Crew’s spring season. Riddled with her trademark panache for a strange mix of whimsy and modernity, we’re already fantasizing about tromping around in these all Spring and Summer.

Check it out: JCrew.com

6. Born Free x Shopbop

In one of the best feel-good partnerships of the season, e-commerce beast Shopbop has teamed up with Born Free, a non-profit working to end the mother-to-child transmission of HIV in Africa by the end of 2015. Together, they worked with major designers like Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, and Céline to produce a curated collection, all amazingly under $250, from which 100% of the profits will go to Born Free. And if that’s not enough, MAC Cosmetics’ Aids fund has pledged to match dollar for dollar all Born Free collection purchases and donations up to $500,000.

Check it out: Shopbop.com