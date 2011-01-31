Spring Essentials: Hats And Oxfords

Please consider this the Spring Essentials: Cool Edition, brought to you by the combination of Hats and Oxfords. I don’t know when or where it started, but I am a firm believer that no matter how dull your ensemble may be, it can always be sauced up by a suave hat and a pair of charming oxfords. Keep it classic with new brand SLBARBIER, or get a jump on spring’s color-blocking trend with Jil Sander’s striking oxfords either way, you just upped your cool factor.

1. Eugenua Kim hat, $275, at Net-A-Porter

2. Marc by Marc oxfords, $188, at SSENSE

3. Alexander Wang oxfords, $425, at Net-A-Porter

4. SLBARBIER fedora, $66, at RevolveClothing

5. Forever21 hat, $13.80, at Forever21

6. Jil Sander oxfords, $695, at Net-A-Porter