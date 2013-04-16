StyleCaster
Share

Spring Essential: Chic (And Affordable!) Ruffled Pieces

What's hot
StyleCaster

Spring Essential: Chic (And Affordable!) Ruffled Pieces

Perrie Samotin
by
Spring Essential: Chic (And Affordable!) Ruffled Pieces
18 Start slideshow

Now that Spring is officially here, it’s time to assess the many—many!—looks that were displayed on the season’s runways—and gauge which trends are worth investing in this season.

While some—artful floral motifs, crisp white separates, black and white pattern play—surely will have mass appeal, others might take a little getting used to. Such as? Spring’s chic ruffled pieces. 

Hemlines, collars, sleeves, shoulder detailing, and everything in between received the fluted treatment on Spring 2013 runways from labels such as Balenciaga, Chloe, and Givenchy—all of which managed to reinterpret feminine ruffles in a chic, structured way.

The trick to pulling off ruffles like a pro (as opposed to looking like you’re manically channeling Carmen Miranda or your 4-year-old self), is to choose one flouncy piece and keep the rest of your look super-basic, bordering on minimalist. For example, take a top with oversized ruffles at the sleeves and tuck it into simple cropped jeans or trousers, and pair with a simple pointed pump. For ruffled skirts and shorts, temper the sweetness with crisp button-downs or basic solid T-shirts.

Since ruffles are absolutely one of our top trends of the season (okay fine, we’re borderline obsessed) we’ve compiled 14 essential pieces to buy now that’ll add just the right amount of stand-out appeal to ordinary tops, dresses, and bottoms.

Click through the gallery and start shopping!

MORE: Spring 2013 Fashion Breakdown: The Season’s Most Wearable Trends

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

TREND-1_RUFFLES.png

Kyoto Ruffled Top, $105; at Pixie Market

Carmen Ruffle Skirt, $49.95; at Anthropologie

Ruffle Dress, $29.99; at Mango 

Amelia Ruffle Top, $85; at Pixie Market 

Karen Walker Organza Astonished Top; at Karen Walker

Prabal Gurung for Target Ruffle Front Blouse, $24.50; at Target

Top with Frilled Sleeve, $59.90; at Zara

Oh My Love Ruffled Crop Top, $19.95; at ASOS

Viva Vena! Tiered Ruffle Top, $68; at Nordstrom

Friends & Associates Ruffle Sleeve Top, $185; at Shopbop

Free People x Film Noir Dress, $148; at Free People

Top With Ruffled Back, $36.50; at ASOS

Selena Ruffle Sweatshirt, $39.99; at Necessary Clothing

Maaji Spumoni Boutique Ruffled Bikini Top, $67; at Nordstrom (Bottom, $67)

Mura Top, $38; at Need Supply Co.

T-Shirt with Ruffle Sleeves, $16.90; at Zara

Gabriella Rocha Amaryne Silky Romper, $44.99; at 6pm

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Primp Under Pressure: 10 Stressful Situations We’ll Help You Overcome

Primp Under Pressure: 10 Stressful Situations We’ll Help You Overcome
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share