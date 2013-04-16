Spring Essential: Chic (And Affordable!) Ruffled Pieces

Now that Spring is officially here, it’s time to assess the many—many!—looks that were displayed on the season’s runways—and gauge which trends are worth investing in this season.

While some—artful floral motifs, crisp white separates, black and white pattern play—surely will have mass appeal, others might take a little getting used to. Such as? Spring’s chic ruffled pieces.

Hemlines, collars, sleeves, shoulder detailing, and everything in between received the fluted treatment on Spring 2013 runways from labels such as Balenciaga, Chloe, and Givenchy—all of which managed to reinterpret feminine ruffles in a chic, structured way.

The trick to pulling off ruffles like a pro (as opposed to looking like you’re manically channeling Carmen Miranda or your 4-year-old self), is to choose one flouncy piece and keep the rest of your look super-basic, bordering on minimalist. For example, take a top with oversized ruffles at the sleeves and tuck it into simple cropped jeans or trousers, and pair with a simple pointed pump. For ruffled skirts and shorts, temper the sweetness with crisp button-downs or basic solid T-shirts.

Since ruffles are absolutely one of our top trends of the season (okay fine, we’re borderline obsessed) we’ve compiled 14 essential pieces to buy now that’ll add just the right amount of stand-out appeal to ordinary tops, dresses, and bottoms.

