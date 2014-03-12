15 Embellished Pieces You Need In Your Closet This Spring

With Spring seemingly around the corner, we’re excited to bust out and dust off things like sundresses, sandals, culottes, crop tops, and the like. But one of the biggest trends we’re thrilled to take on once the warm weather arrives: embellishments.

No longer just reserved for fancy ball gowns and cheesy prom dresses, beading, sequins, and other forms of glittery additions to outfits were huge on the Spring runways and are going to have a big place in everyday wear this season. From dresses with beaded fringe to jelly sandals with faux-pearl flowers, we’re excited about it all.

Click through the gallery to see 15 pieces you need to add to your closet this spring!