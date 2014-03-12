StyleCaster
Share

15 Embellished Pieces You Need In Your Closet This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Embellished Pieces You Need In Your Closet This Spring

Meghan Blalock
by
15 Embellished Pieces You Need In Your Closet This Spring
15 Start slideshow

With Spring seemingly around the corner, we’re excited to bust out and dust off things like sundresses, sandals, culottes, crop tops, and the like. But one of the biggest trends we’re thrilled to take on once the warm weather arrives: embellishments.

MORE: The Box Satchel: Spring’s ‘It’ Shape

No longer just reserved for fancy ball gowns and cheesy prom dresses, beading, sequins, and other forms of glittery additions to outfits were huge on the Spring runways and are going to have a big place in everyday wear this season. From dresses with beaded fringe to jelly sandals with faux-pearl flowers, we’re excited about it all.

MORE: 10 Stylish Bombers We Love for Spring

Click through the gallery to see 15 pieces you need to add to your closet this spring!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Theyskens' Theory embellished coat, $599; at The Dreslyn

Virgos Lounge skater dress, $169; at ASOS

Needle & Thread mini dress, $376; at ASOS

Vintage Renoir copper earrings, $35; at Maeven

L'Wren Scott embellished tweed jacket, $1,100; at The Outnet

Parker embellished Hayden dress, $396; at Revolve Clothing

Little Mistress shift dress, $63; at ASOS

Doma embellished leather jacket, $946; at Free People

Monroe necklace, $28; at Von Z Boutique

Adrianna Papell embellished mesh dress, $155; at Nordstrom

Maniamania solitaire diamond ring, $7,198; at Catbird

Embellished sweatshirt dress, $122; at ASOS

3.1 Phillip Lim embellished T-shirt, $177; at Otte New York
 

Simone Rocha embellished jelly sandals, $1,230; at Browns Fashion

Marni embellished silk dress, $1,445; at The Outnet

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Revealed: Lohan's Famous Sex Partners

Revealed: Lohan's Famous Sex Partners
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share