50 Perfect Ways to Wear Spring Dresses

Meghan Blalock
With the coming of the warmer months, the rising of the sun, and the evaporation of all the Polar Vortex-induced snow, there’s basically one thing on our minds: a consistently escalating excitement over wearing our contingency of spring dresses. While they’re obviously great on their own, a few questions remain: what shoes to wear? What jewelry? What bag?

To help with this pressing spring-related issue, we’ve compiled some of the world’s most stylish ladies from all over the globe–Milan to London to New York–rocking their spring dresses in super-stylish and unique ways. Far from sticking to classics like florals and black-and-white stripes, these women push the proverbial envelope when it comes to how to truly rock a dress.

Click through the gallery to see them all!

50 Spring Dresses to Copy

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

50 Spring Dresses to Copy

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

50 Spring Dresses to Copy

Photo: Vincenzo Grillo

