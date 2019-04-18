64 Spring Dresses to Snag While They’re Still on Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Spring means a few things. It means Fridays so sunny you’re tempted to sneak out of work at 4 p.m. It means routine trips to your local ice cream parlor. It means stocking up on all kinds of spring dresses—and sometimes even spring dresses on sale—because really, what piece of clothing is more fit for spring’s dreamiest days than a romantic, flowy, colorful sundress?

I know it feels like spring just got started—and by most definitions, it did. The spring equinox came and went on March 20, blessing us with the season we’d been looking forward to since temperatures started dropping last October. But in the retail world, spring—or at least, spring clothing season—kicked off in February. Avid online shoppers know retailers swapped their winter wares with spring-facing options while snowstorms still loomed overhead, leaving us all with a veritable plethora of spring clothing to admire while we remained bundled in our puffiest puffers and our coziest snow boots.

This seemed like a cruel joke at the time. How could we justify dropping dollars on chic dresses we wouldn’t be able to bust out for months to come? But there’s an upside to this situation that’s just now kicking in: Since spring selections hit retailers in February, they’re already getting marked down in April. In other words, there are a bunch of cute spring dresses on sale right the eff now—in the middle of the season, while there’s still plenty of time to wear them.

So go forth and shop the myriad spring dresses that await you. They’ll look great at happy hour, your local ice cream joint, or any other idyllic location you’re tempted to run off to while the sun is shining overhead.

1. Positano Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $36 $90 at Nasty Gal

All the fun of a sundress, all the effortless-chic style of a maxi dress.

2. Get Into the Swing of Things Tassel Dress, $30 $80 at Nasty Gal

Perfect for any outdoor party on your radar this season.

3. Baum Und Pferdgarten Floral Embroidered Dress, $261 $435 at Farfetch

A dress fit for the office—and everywhere you’re going afterward.

4. Shadow Print Midi Dress, $25 $56 at ASOS

Brunch beckons.

5. Paper London Bali Racerback Dress, $429 $476 at Farfetch

Fit for days at the park, beach getaways and basically every other photogenic spot imaginable.

6. Snake Print Maxi Slip Dress, $39.99 $79 at Urban Outfitters

Last year’s snake print trend meets this year’s slip dress trend.

7. Robert Rodriguez Studio Wrap Dress, $297 $495 at Farfetch

Polka dot dresses are always a good idea.

8. Bershka Contrast Stitch T-Shirt Dress, $20.50 $26 at ASOS

The perfect low-key dress for everything from grocery runs to touristy walks.

9. V-Back Maxi Dress, $24 $60 at & Other Stories

A maxi that’ll look as good at date night as it would at a fancy gala.

10. Denim Button-Side Midi Dress, $24 $60 at ASOS

A no-fail silhouette rendered in a no-fail textile—remind me why you don’t already own this?

11. Midi Wrap Dress, $40 $60 at & Other Stories

Because animal prints aren’t strictly a summer affair.

12. Mabel Floral Smocked Dress, $29.99 $79 at Urban Outfitters

A little smocked detailing goes a long way.

13. Helmut Lang Gathered Side Shift Dress, $620 $688 at Farfetch

A more structured take on the endlessly trendy slip dress.

14. Basel Sheer Mesh Bodycon Mini Dress, $39.99 $69 at Urban Outfitters

Sheer dresses are having a moment—stock up.

15. Madeline Velvet Ruffle Midi Dress, $59.99 $119 at Urban Outfitters

Who said velvet and spring had to be mutually exclusive?

16. Flashing Lights Dress, $199.95 $258 at Free People

The perfect party dress for any season.

17. A.Brand Maxi Dress, $274 $684 at Farfetch

A blank canvas for the most maximalist jewelry you own.

18. DVF Diane Von Furstenberg Floral Fitted Dress, $343 $428 at Farfetch

An easy way to inject a little edge into your office wardrobe.

19. Just Female Jose Pleated Surplice Midi Dress, $99.99 $180 at Urban Outfitters

The drop waist works wonders on this out-of-the-box midi dress.

20. Glitter Jersey Midi Dress, $129.95 $242 at Free People

It’s sparkly.

21. Majorelle Claudette Maxi Dress, $167 $278 at Revolve

Does this ruffled maxi just make you want to salsa dance? (Or like, learn how to salsa dance?)

22. No 21 Lace-Hem Contrast Flared Dress, $404 $1,010 at Farfetch

Buying this and styling it exactly like so.

23. Influence Wrap Midi Dress, $32 $43 at ASOS

Not your average spring floral dress.

24. Urban Renewal Remnants Iridescent Asymmetrical Slip Dress, $39.99 $69 at Urban Outfitters

A distinctly dreamy take on the slip dress—and one so pretty I kind of can’t stop staring.

25. Rainbow Organza Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $49.99 $99 at Urban Outfitters

I told you sheer dresses were having a moment. And this one’s just waiting to be layered atop any ensemble you throw together.

26. Savannah Printed Knit Dress, $69.95 $128 at Free People

A floral dress for the fan of edge.

27. Chambray Butterflies Midi Dress, $69.95 $98 at Free People

So comfy you might be tempted to live in it.

28. Framed Superb Midi Dress, $270 $449 at Farfetch

A frilly dress with just enough fun flair.

29. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Alvaro Dress, $179 $298 at Revolve

Leave it to House of Harlow 1960 to craft the spring date night dress of my wildest dreams.

30. Y.A.S. Midi Shift Dress, $31.50 $79 at ASOS

Sure to play well with your more eye-catching necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

31. Tufi Duek Long Printed Dress, $267 $533 at Farfetch

A floral dress sure to render you a walking work of art.

32. Framed Rainbow Midi Dress, $362 $764 at Farfetch

The LWD, reimagined for the fan of color.

33. Deep Plunge Plisse Maxi Dress, $22 $56 at ASOS

Understatedly sexy.

34. Bold Floral Print Relaxed Tea Dress, $25 $56 at ASOS

Delightfully mod.

35. Double Rainbouu Supernova Slip Dress, $209 $232 at Farfetch

Aughts-inspired in a way that doesn’t skew regrettable. (Which, let’s be real, is quite the feat.)

36. Off-Shoulder Floral Midi Dress, $16.50 $56 at ASOS

Because the off-the-shoulder trend will never die.

37. Celia Dragouni Floral Print Dress, $396 $440 at Farfetch

Veritably stunning.

38. Monica Side-Button Slip Dress, $29.99 $69 at Urban Outfitters

Because slip dresses aren’t only available in satin iterations.

39. Emmy Ruched Short-Sleeve Dress, $29.99 $60 at Urban Outfitters

Hard to resist a cinched waist—especially one that makes full use of 2019’s ruching trend.

40. Rebecca Minkoff Steffy Dress, $195 $487 at Farfetch

A floral dress for the lover of all-black-everything.

41. Organza Puff-Sleeve Cinched Midi Dress, $44.99 $89 at Urban Outfitters

A not-so-sheer take on the organza trend.

42. Ribbed Knit Straight-Neck Midi Dress, $39.99 $79 at Urban Outfitters

A sweater dress crafted with spring and summer in mind.

43. Marieta Applique Dress, $169.95 $338 at Free People

The most delightful maxi I’ve laid eyes on in a long, long time.

44. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Clark Dress, $197 $328 at Revolve

Another spring-worthy party dress, because black isn’t off the sartorial menu just because the sun is out.

45. Parisian Wrap-Front Print Maxi Dress, $40 $52 at ASOS

A maxi that’ll take you anywhere.

46. New Look Stripe Button-Through Strappy Sundress, $25.50 $37 at ASOS

The perfect way to inject a little color into your day-to-day rotation.

47. Talulah Wildberry Abstract Floral Wrap Dress, $119 $195 at ASOS

A nod to the enduring tropical print trend—without veering into over-the-top territory.

48. Misa Los Angeles Frill-Trim Midi Dress, $207 $337 at Farfetch

One of the smartest applications of 2019’s ruffle trend I’ve seen.

49. Daisy Street Midi T-Shirt Dress, $24 $40 at ASOS

Because sweatshirt dresses are just as fun as (and perhaps even cozier than) short sleeve T-shirt dresses.

50. Embellished Fringe Hem Mini Dress, $47 $135 at ASOS

All kinds of fun.

51. La Confection Aia Striped Belted Maxi Dress, $99.99 $179 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to pair as well with your favorite sneakers as it will with the chicest sandals you have on hand.

52. Ulla Johnson One-Shoulder Ruffled Dress, $353.07 $442 at Farfetch

Fit for weddings, spring parties and fancy brunches, alike.

53. Scrap the Mixer Floral Dress, $34 $100 at Nasty Gal

This dress fully understands how big patchwork promises to be this spring.

54. Marc Jacobs Geometric Print Dress, $341 $568 at Farfetch

Because sleek shift dresses are always worth having around.

55. Lena Gingham Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $59.99 $69 at Urban Outfitters

I’d be remiss not to include at least one gingham dress in this roundup, right?

56. Striped Tank Dress, $15.92 $19.90 at Forever 21

A dress that’ll take you from day to night—so long as you have fun styling it.

57. Staud Kimberly Mini Dress, $120 $290 at Farfetch

The kind of thing a princess might wear in a modern-day fairytale.

58. A Peace Treaty Talla Belted Mini Dress, $338 $375 at Farfetch

Because tropical prints are basically my sartorial kryptonite.

59. Show Me Your Mumu Clarissa Embroidered Mini Dress, $129.99 $162 at Urban Outfitters

Zoom in on this dress to see how crazy textured it is.

60. Gestuz Elsie Polka Dot Sateen Wrap Midi Dress, $151 $243 at ASOS

Um, definitely snagging this one with the matching scrunchie.

61. Baum Und Pferdgarten National Blooms Print Dress, $238 $396 at Farfetch

My new go-to interview dress.

62. Drop Hem Stripe Mini Dress, $16 $40 at ASOS

A T-shirt dress with a little extra flair.

63. Alexa Chung Floral Print Maxi Dress, $253 $505 at Farfetch

So ’70s. So cute.

64. Knot-Front Mini Shift Dress, $28.50 $48 at ASOS

A perfect low-key cocktail dress for any semi-fancy occasion on your radar this spring.

