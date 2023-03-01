Just 12 Spring Dresses From Revolve to Refresh Your Wardrobe With Ruffles, Cutouts & Pastels

Scroll To See More Images

Winter is coming to a close, which means it’s time to gear up for the next season. Spring fashion is all about transitional pieces, lightweight fabrics, bright colors and perhaps most exciting, dresses. You can finally twirl around in cute frocks and show a little skin without freezing. And there’s one retailer in particular that has absolutely nailed its selection.

Revolve’s spring dress offerings have me currently opening 40 Chrome tabs because every style is just that cute. Bring on all of the ruffles, cutouts, pastels and floral patterns, stat. These details come from top brands like Majorelle, Tularosa and Bec & Bridge—and they range from $78 to $605.

Let the 12 dresses below serve as your spring fashion inspiration, and then turn this inspiration into reality by shopping them. Everyone could use a little dress refresh for spring! What else are you going to wear to all your weddings, brunches, vacations and picnics?

ASTR the Label Ellison Dress

The ruched bust on this powder blue mini dress is so sweet and charming. Pair this silky number with white heeled sandals and a matching purse for a look that is sure to stand out among the rest.

Significant Other Naomi Midi Dress

There’s nothing more spring-y than a floral pattern. The cutouts on this midi dress are stunning and look great with strappy sandals like the ones the model is wearing.

Majorelle Portia Mini Dress

If you have an event that you need to get dolled up for, the first and only thing you should reach for is the Portia Mini Dress from Majorelle. It ticks off all of the boxes in terms of color, design and fabric.

Yumi Kim Winnie Mini Dress

Grab brunch with the crew in this fun and flirty ruffle dress, or flaunt it on your next warm-weather getaway.

More to Come Aria Ruffle Mini Dress

Have a date on the calendar but nothing to wear to it? Add this charming light pink dress to your cart (though it also comes in baby blue). You could easily dress it up for a special occasion or create a more casual look by matching it with sneakers or flat sandals.

Bec & Bridge Moondance Strapless Midi Dress

The color of this strapless dress is spring in a nutshell—it’s so soft and delicate. A wedding would be the perfect reason to whip out this sleek number.

Tularosa Hillary Mini Dress

This white ruffle frock is soon to become your go-to spring dress. Why? Because you can style it with almost anything and for any occasion. It looks like the perfect piece of clothing to pack for your next vacay.

Bardot Impala Midi Dress

The puff sleeves, cutouts and asymmetrical hem—what doesn’t the Impala Midi Dress have?

SNDYS Lottie Dress

The smocked bodice, cutouts and open back make this dress a total keeper. Wear it to your next picnic date, and try pairing it with more vibrant accessories to add a pop of color.

Anna October Liliane Knitted Maxi Dress

Lavender and lilac hues are about to take over your spring wardrobe. This maxi dress is unique in that it comes in two parts. There’s the satin fabric layer and the knit fabric on top. Although its price tag is quite high, you’re basically getting two dresses for the price of one. BTW, the knit dress would also make a great swim coverup.

Michael Costello x Revolve Porter Dress

Have a little ombré moment with the Porter Dress designed by Michael Costello. The cowl neckline and back are just so classic and elegant.

Bec & Bridge Naomi Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Pull up to the resort in this chic maxi dress and you’re sure to catch eyes and compliments. The cutouts and raw-cut inverted edges make this dress anything but a plain white number.