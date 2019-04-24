You’ll Want to Live In These Comfy Spring Dresses From Plus-Size Brand Woman Within

Scroll To See More Images

In recent years, a lot of plus-size clothing brands have popped up in the wake of body positivity and dismantling fatphobia—which is obviously a great thing. In case you weren’t aware, though, there’s one plus-size fashion company that’s been around for over 100 (!!!) years. Right now, this plus-size brand, Woman Within, has spring dresses you’re going to want to live in—and it’s all part of their #EveryBodyIsBeautiful campaign. The brand’s most recent campaign is a celebration of Woman Within’s customers of all ages and sizes. It’s a perfect way to ring in spring: Celebrate beautiful women of all sizes while donning some really cute clothes.

While the campaign also features super cute plus-size tees and denim, the flow-y and casual spring dresses are what caught my eye. Available in sizes 12W to 44W (and even in petite sizes for all my shorties out there), these dresses are truly the definition of size-inclusive. Woman Within even had real customers and influencers ages 25-75 in sizes 14-34 try out the dresses. The #EveryBodyIsBeautiful campaign aims to highlight the beauty in all sizes, ages and ethnicities by letting us all know there is no “wrong” size to be—and Woman Within is making sure their clothes are accessible to all.

Like I said, my favorite part of this campaign is the plus-size spring dress selection. From cute and floral to classic maxi dresses, there’s a little something for everyone to wear this season (and beyond). Plus, all these dresses just look so comfy. You’re going to want to live in them all spring long. I picked 13 of my favorite Woman Within spring dresses for you to shop right now. Your spring (and summer, TBH) wardrobe will thank you.

1. Ellos Short Sleeve Tee Dress, $26.90 at Woman Within

The perfect t-shirt dress to get you through spring and summer—and even layered into fall.

2. Sleeveless Tiered Tassel-Tie Dress, $44.99 at Woman Within

Is it even spring without a little gingham?

3. Short Crinkle Dress, $34.99 at Woman Within

Easy, breezy and a pretty peach color.

4. Crochet Trim Tassel-Tie Dress, $44.99 at Woman Within

White dresses are probably the most fun type of dress to accessorize. There are just so many options! It’s a blank slate.

5. Sleeveless Tiered Crinkle Dress, $64.99 at Woman Within

Pair this dress with a cute denim jacket, and you’re good to go.

6. Crinkle Dress, $39.99 at Woman Within

I’m loving this purple moment.

7. Short Crinkle Dress, $34.99 at Woman Within

Because spring requires florals—lots and lots of florals.

8. Flounced Hem Crinkle Tank Dress, $31.99 at Woman Within

A good tiered dress like this one is a wardrobe staple.

9. Crinkle Dress, $39.99 at Woman Within

This dress is so cute for a shopping day or having lunch with a friend.

10. Crinkle Dress, $39.99 at Woman Within

Pair this dress with a fun spring hat, and you’ll be looking chic all day.

11. Flounced Hem Crinkle Tank Dress, $31.99 at Woman Within

This dress is perfect for all those warm-weather barbecues you’re bound to have lined up for spring.

12. Sleeveless Tiered Crinkle Dress, $64.99 at Woman Within

You can never go wrong with a cute and simple maxi dress.

13. Sleeveless Crinkle A-Line Dress, $39.99 at Woman Within

Feel like you’re walking in a garden even when you’re stuck in the office.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.