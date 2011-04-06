StyleCaster
Spring Dresses: 35 of the Springiest Under $200

Kerry Pieri
I know more than a few dudes who think there’s nothing hotter than a girl in a lovely little Spring day dress. Dudes aside, there’s nothing quite like those first few mornings when you can skip the jacket in favor of bringing attention to your totally adorbs flirty new LSD (Little Spring Dress).

Click through for 35 amazing ones that roll in under $200. Think of it this way: you get a whole lewk for that price, as opposed to paying that for the sweater that you then need to layer under your vintage fur, over your Textile flare jeans, above your Wang leather booties. Sigh, I hate winter.

Topshop blush shift dress, $95, at Topshop

Asos orange dress, $71.72, at Asos

French Connection striped dress, $84.27, at French Connection

Asos bandeau dress, $35.86, at Asos

Rodebjer Hi/Lo Roll Sleeve Tunic, $195, at Urban Outfitters

Flora dress, $59, at Urban Outfitters

Toshop cami dress, $95, at Topshop

Rentz dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters

Asos striped dress, $53.79, at Asos

Silence and Noise open back maxi, $59, at Urban Outfitters

Aiko white dress, $125.99, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Joie silk belted dress, $172.99, at Saks 5th Avenue

Cheap Monday maxi dress, $70, at Shopbop

C&C California dress, $88, at Shopbop

Splendid button up dress, $105, at Shopbop

Jane maxi dress, $58, at Nasty Gal

American Vintage tank dress, $106, at Shopbop

Minnie Rose navy and white dress, $180, at Intermix

Blu Moon red dress, $175, at Intermix

A.L.C. striped maxi dress, $158, at Intermix

Mint shirt dress, $101, at Pixie Market

Deep V blush dress, $85, at Pixie Market

Lucca Couture stripe dress, $69, at Pixie Market

Savannah tank dress, $58, at Nasty Gal

Jack by BB Dakota floral dress, $57, at Revolve Clothing

A.P.C. cotton and linen dress, $180, at Net-a-Porter

BB Dakota Ashley dress, $82, at Revolve Clothing

Z Spoke by Zac Posen dress, $95, at Revolve Clothing

J.Crew Ella dress, $138, at J.Crew

T by Alexander Wang tank dress, $90, at Madison LA

Jen's Pirate Booty Joni dress, $115, at Madison LA

Parker cami dress, $196, at Madison LA

J.Crew safari dress, $128, at J.Crew

Day Birger et Mikkelsen dress, $75, at Net-a-Porter

Splendid cotton and mesh dress, $110, at Net-a-Porter

