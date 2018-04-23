Your Comprehensive Denim Guide for Spring 2018

We’ve always been and always will be enthusiastic members of Team Denim. This magically versatile, timelessly chic fabric can be dressed up, down, and taken around town. We recently tallied up 40 of our favorite denim jackets (in case you missed it, here’s your homework) but we didn’t want to stop there. We couldn’t wait to spread the denim love just a little more, so we gathered up some of our other favorite denim pieces including dresses, skirts, and even a pair of pom-pom pants for spring.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a new designer denim piece or splurge on a few budget-friendly items, we guarantee that one of these denim finds will become your closet MVP this season. It’s time to embrace the modern Canadian Tuxedo and join us on Team Denim this spring.