Your Comprehensive Denim Guide for Spring 2018

Your Comprehensive Denim Guide for Spring 2018

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We’ve always been and always will be enthusiastic members of Team Denim. This magically versatile, timelessly chic fabric can be dressed up, down, and taken around town. We recently tallied up 40 of our favorite denim jackets (in case you missed it, here’s your homework) but we didn’t want to stop there. We couldn’t wait to spread the denim love just a little more, so we gathered up some of our other favorite denim pieces including dresses, skirts, and even a pair of pom-pom pants for spring.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a new designer denim piece or splurge on a few budget-friendly items, we guarantee that one of these denim finds will become your closet MVP this season. It’s time to embrace the modern Canadian Tuxedo and join us on Team Denim this spring.

The Statement Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Pleats Please

Dress, $1,995 at Alexander McQueen

Denim on Denim
Photo: Getty Images
Pom Pom Pants

Jeans, $99 at Lucky Brand

Graffiti Jacket

Jacket, $148 at Guess

Striped
Photo: Getty Images
Belted Midi

Dress, $228 at DL 1961

Statement Flares
Photo: Getty Images
Hey Mickey

Jeans, $395 at Alice & Olivia

Ruffle Trimmings
Photo: Getty Images
The Jacket Skirt

Skirt, $350 at Frankie

Monochromatic Denim
Photo: Getty Images
Coveralls

Coveralls $168 at Madewell

Overalls
Photo: Getty Images
Zipped Up

Skirt, $58 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Triple Denim
Photo: Getty Images
The Carpenter Pant

Jeans, $188 at Boyish

The Raw Edge Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Blouse

Blouse, $85 at & Other Stories

Hint of Western
Photo: Getty Images
Denim Duster

Duster, $98 at Gap

Matching Set
Photo: Getty Images
Embellished Blouse

Soul Sisters Blouse, $400 at Camilla

