From Boyfriend Jeans to LBDs: 20 Spring Date Outfit Ideas

With spring upon us, it’s the perfect time to go on outdoor dates—rooftop cocktails, picnics, al fresco brunch—basically, all the stuff we all long to do all winter and jump on as soon as the weather warms up. The big question we all face? What to wear.

No matter what number date it is, you want to make a good impression, but you also want to be comfortable. Here, we’ve rounded up 20 cute spring date outfit ideas—from casual jeans to little black dresses.