From Boyfriend Jeans to LBDs: 20 Spring Date Outfit Ideas

From Boyfriend Jeans to LBDs: 20 Spring Date Outfit Ideas

Kristen Bousquet

Kristen Bousquet
by
From Boyfriend Jeans to LBDs: 20 Spring Date Outfit Ideas
With spring upon us, it’s the perfect time to go on outdoor dates—rooftop cocktails, picnics, al fresco brunch—basically, all the stuff we all long to do all winter and jump on as soon as the weather warms up. The big question we all face? What to wear.

No matter what number date it is, you want to make a good impression, but you also want to be comfortable. Here, we’ve rounded up 20 cute spring date outfit ideas—from casual jeans to little black dresses.

 

Photo: Thoughtful Misfit

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Mysterious Girl.

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific 

Photo: Simple Et Chic

Photo: Diary of a Shopaholic

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: EJ Style

Photo: Fashion Agony

Photo: Style Nina

Photo: Kittehs Cupcakes

Photo: Different Colors and Different Styles

Photo: Amoureuse De Mode

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Love and Muses

Photo: Fresh Fizzle

Photo: Framboise Fashion

Photo: That's Chic

