Spring Slow Cooker Recipes That Prove Your Crock Pot Is a Year-Round Essential

Despite what some may think, the slow cooker is not exclusively reserved for warm winter comfort meals. There are tons of spring crockpot recipes that incorporate tasty spring produce like asparagus, avocado, radishes (and plenty more) to make your meal healthy, wholesome, and—possibly most important of all—EASY.

Wake up 20 minutes earlier than usual, toss all the ingredients into your crockpot, and when you get home, your meal will be hot and ready (mmm). What sounds like magic is really just the genius design of slow cookers. You can make just about any meal from breakfast to dessert in these amazing kitchen essentials that create seemingly fancy masterpieces out of basic ingredients.

Ready to get cooking? These spring crockpot recipes will not disappoint.