Inspired by Stella McCartney, Donna Karan, and Araks‘ spring/summer 2011 collections, here’s a round up of my favorite minty green and blush pastel pieces!

1. Porter Grey dress; 2. Club Monaco top; 3. Gap cardigan and Sisley belt; 4. Calvin Klein underwear; 5. H&M button up; 6. Essie nail polish in Potato Fields and Tennis Corset